A man captured online attention with a one-of-a-kind arrival at his wedding, turning heads and inspiring conversation across social media.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Groom Shows Up to Wedding in Unique Motorcade, “He Cut His Coat According to His Cloth”

Source: Facebook

A Facebook video shows him being carried and supported by a lively group of friends, marching in style as he prepared to exchange vows with his bride.

The festive procession combined creativity, energy, and a personal touch that left viewers impressed.

Man's unique wedding carriage causes stirs

Unlike most weddings where grooms arrive in fully covered cars or traditional vehicles, this groom chose to stand out. He surprised attendees with a customised two-tire motorcade, decorated with balloons and vibrant colours, adding a playful yet elegant flair to his grand entrance.

The unconventional choice has sparked widespread online engagement, with viewers praising the originality and dedication behind the gesture. Many commented on the groom’s attention to detail, noting how the celebration reflected both personal style and cultural flair.

Several reactions highlighted the creativity of his friends, who ensured the procession was not only visually striking but also filled with joy and excitement. The video has since gone viral, with many sharing their opinions on the innovative approach to wedding entrances.

The story is a reminder that weddings can combine tradition with individuality, turning a simple arrival into a memorable spectacle. Creativity, friendship, and celebration came together, making this groom’s entrance a talking point for weeks to come.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh