A Ghanaian auto dealer, Carvary Autos, has exposed the costly mistake many buyers make immediately they see a shiny used car

He shared one simple question every buyer must ask before paying or risk regretting it at the mechanic shop

According to him, stretching your budget and ignoring key checks could turn your dream car into a financial nightmare

Buying a used car can feel exciting. The shiny body, clean leather seats, big screen display and push start button can easily make anyone fall in love at first sight.

According to Ghanaian auto expert and dealer Carvary Autos, that excitement is exactly where many people get it wrong.

In a recent discussion, he explained that most buyers shop with their eyes instead of their brains.

Carvary Autos warned, focusing on car's looks

They focus on how good the car looks and forget to ask the hard questions.

“You see the car looking fresh, the AC is cold, everything looks perfect, then you forget to ask yourself if you can actually maintain it,” he said. “Are parts available where you live? Do you have someone who can fix it properly?”

He shared that this is why some people buy a clean car today and find themselves frustrated at the mechanic’s shop the next month.

According to him, a reliable car is not always the prettiest one. It is the one you can maintain easily, fuel comfortably and drive without fear.

He advises buyers to pause and ask themselves one honest question before paying:

"If this car breaks down tomorrow, can I afford the repair bill? If the answer is no, he says it is better to respect yourself and walk away."

Carvary Autos warned against buying with emotions

Carvary Autos also warned against emotional buying. He said:

"Sometimes the car is shining, the interior smells nice, and the AC is working perfectly, so buyers forget to properly check the engine and gearbox. Yet those are the most important parts of any vehicle."

Another mistake is skipping proper inspection. He stressed that having a friend who “knows about cars” is not enough.

Buyers should always scan the car and, if possible, take it to a trusted mechanic before making payment.

Ignoring maintenance history is another red flag.

If the seller cannot clearly explain how the car has been maintained over the years, that should raise concern.

Finally, he cautioned people not to stretch their budget too much.

Buying a car does not mean using all your savings. After purchase, you still need money for fuel, servicing and unexpected repairs.

