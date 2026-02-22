The Ghana Immigration Service released an updated list of fees for persons travelling to Ghana, starting March 2, 2026

Premium fees for express services were introduced by the Ghana Immigration Service, starting at $200

The Ghana Immigration Serviceresidence and work permit fees vary based on nationality and family ties

The Ghana Immigration Service has released a list of new fees for people travelling to Ghana.

These new fees will take effect from March 2, 2026. Most of the charges remain the same.

Source: Getty Images

The new list sighted by YEN.com.gh features premium fees for express services for items like a residence permit, work permit, and Visa on arrival. These fees did not feature on the previous list and are at least $200.

According to the list shared on Facebook, a residence permit for students will cost GH¢129 for foreigners with Ghanaian parents or a spouse, GH¢194 for Ecowas nationals and GH¢259 for other foreign nationals

Work permits will continue to cost $194 for foreigners with Ghanaian parents or a spouse, $388 for Ecowas nationals and $388 for foreign nationals.

An alien identity card will cost GH¢39 for foreigners with Ghanaian parents or a spouse, $40 for Ecowas nationals and $40 foreign nationals.

Right of abode permits will cost GH¢1,940 for foreigners with Ghanaian parents or a spouse and GH¢3,879 for foreign nationals.

How a foreigner gets a residence permit in Ghana

Per Acheampong and Associates, applicants must have legal status and include a letter detailing personal information, reasons for the permit, and desired duration. Employees can have their employer submit the application using official stationery.

For foreign workers, for example, the following documents are mandatory:

Application letter from the employing company.

Letter of support from the relevant regulatory authority, such as the Minerals Commission for mining companies.

Details of the company’s incorporation and business registration.

Quota approval granted by the Ministry of the Interior, if applicable

Completed application form, the applicant’s CV, and professional certificates.

Obtaining a residence permit in Ghana is an essential milestone for foreigners seeking to establish lawful residency in the country. Depending on your intended purpose of stay, whether as a dependent, employee, student, or NGO worker, there are distinct documentation and approval requirements that must be met. These prerequisites ensure compliance with the necessary procedures and approvals are required.

Immigration officers forcibly eject US deportees

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Immigration Service officials were captured in a video removing some West African nationals forcibly from the Vicsem Hotel in Ogbojo, a suburb of Accra.

A notable person who could be heard during the altercation was said to be a Sierra Leonean, along with over 20 others from various West African countries.

All of them were apparently deported from the United States of America to Ghana previously under the deportation arrangement between the two countries.

The deportees were expected to be repatriated to their respective countries, but reportedly refused to comply with the deportation directive, prompting the intervention of immigration officers on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh