Ghana Passport Application: Foreign Affairs Ministry Closes Premium Centres In Accra And Kumasi
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closed the Premium Passport Application Centres in Accra and Kumasi.
The closures were effective February 20, 2026, according to the ministry.
In a statement on Facebook, it advised all applicants currently using these centres to visit the Regional Passport Application Centres for the processing of their passport applications.
The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality public service and assured the general public of its dedication to maintaining efficient and effective passport services despite the closure of these premium centres.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.