The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closed the Premium Passport Application Centres in Accra and Kumasi.

The closures were effective February 20, 2026, according to the ministry.

In a statement on Facebook, it advised all applicants currently using these centres to visit the Regional Passport Application Centres for the processing of their passport applications.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality public service and assured the general public of its dedication to maintaining efficient and effective passport services despite the closure of these premium centres.

Source: YEN.com.gh