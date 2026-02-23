The Ministry of the Interior has rolled out fresh measures to streamline complaints arising from the ongoing aptitude test under the Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (C-SERP) 2025/26.

Police, Fire Recruitment: Government Publishes Official Email Channels to Log Complaints

The directive follows an interactive social media engagement session held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, where officials addressed applicant concerns and system-related challenges.

In a decisive move, authorities have now provided dedicated email channels for candidates seeking redress.

Government publishes official email channels to log complaints

Under the new arrangement, applicants are required to submit all aptitude test concerns via designated email addresses, depending on the service they selected.

Candidates who applied to multiple services are permitted to forward their complaints to any of the institutions they chose.

The Ministry emphasised that emails must be concise and strictly follow the approved format to ensure swift processing.

Applicants are to include their Applicant ID, incident date and time, phone number, and a clear description of the issue encountered.

Concerns may range from inability to log in, failure to start or complete the test, or instances where the system continues to display “Start Test” after completion.

Any other related issue must be clearly described.

Read the Facebook details below.

Official email channels for applicants

Complaints are to be directed as follows: applicants to the Ghana Police Service should write to policeserp@trybenet.com

; those who applied to the Ghana Prisons Service should use prisonsserp@trybenet.com

. Candidates for the Ghana National Fire Service are to send emails to cserpgnfs@trybenet.com

, while applicants to the Ghana Immigration Service must forward concerns to cserpgis@trybenet.com

Government outlines strict email format requirements

The Ministry reiterated that adherence to the specified email format is mandatory.

This structured approach, powered by TrybeNet, is expected to enhance efficiency, reduce delays, and ensure that genuine grievances are addressed promptly as recruitment progresses.

