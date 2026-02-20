Mamprobi Baby Thief: Close Friend of Latifa Salifu Shares New Details, Video Trends
- A young lady who knows Latifa Salifu, the alleged baby thief, has spoken about her friend's actions
- In a video she shared, she explained what might have motivated the 33-year-old to carry out the criminal act
- Social media users who thronged the comment section have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Latifa’s friend
A friend of Latifa Salifu, the suspect in the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft case in Sukura, has broken her silence on the matter.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady who lives in the same neighbourhood as the 33-year-old first expressed astonishment that something of that sort could happen.
Speaking to the media, she claimed that the accused, Latifa Salifu, is a mother of two who recently moved into the neighbourhood to live with her husband as a second wife.
The young lady then added that Latifa Salifu’s decision to go in for someone else’s child was allegedly borne out of the desire to impress her husband, whom she had recently married.
The young lady claimed that Latifa Salifu vowed to name her child after her because of how well she related to the kids.
"According to what I heard, her husband already has a first wife who has a child, but efforts with the second wife have been an issue. That is all the more reason why he married Latifa. Therefore, Latifa wanted to make the husband proud by giving birth to him. She even talked about naming her child if she gave birth on a Thursday."
Family demands DNA test for Mamprobi child
Meanwhile, the uncle of the baby stolen at the Mamprobi Polyclinic has called for a paternity test on the child.
Speaking to the media after the baby was reunited with her family, Mr Frank Banks stated that issues surrounding the case had given him reason to question whether the baby was truly his brother’s child.
He maintained that a DNA test should be carried out to provide clarity and reassurance for the family.
At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to Latifa's friend sharing potential motive
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of Latifa.
D_19 indicated:
"She needs to be forgiven. FORGIVE HER."
God says added:
"Friends today, how could you grant interviews about your friend?"
Adwoa Konadu Yiadom added:
"But she could have gone to a children’s home for one, anaa?"
Lydia Doodaa added:
"For all you know, the problem is not with her because she has given birth before."
BEAUTYBYSEDERM.GH added:
"Why do I feel that… the two children kuraaa are not hers?"
Oheneni Adazoa blasts Mamprobi baby thief
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa shared her opinions on the baby-theft saga at the Mamprobi Polyclinic.
Speaking during an episode of her relationship programme, the outspoken media personality lashed out at the move, claiming pressure from society might have compelled her into such a criminal offence.
She admonished women on what to do if their husbands are persuading them to have a baby despite knowing they are struggling with infertility.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.