A young lady who knows Latifa Salifu, the alleged baby thief, has spoken about her friend's actions

In a video she shared, she explained what might have motivated the 33-year-old to carry out the criminal act

Social media users who thronged the comment section have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Latifa’s friend

A friend of Latifa Salifu, the suspect in the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft case in Sukura, has broken her silence on the matter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady who lives in the same neighbourhood as the 33-year-old first expressed astonishment that something of that sort could happen.

Speaking to the media, she claimed that the accused, Latifa Salifu, is a mother of two who recently moved into the neighbourhood to live with her husband as a second wife.

The young lady then added that Latifa Salifu’s decision to go in for someone else’s child was allegedly borne out of the desire to impress her husband, whom she had recently married.

The young lady claimed that Latifa Salifu vowed to name her child after her because of how well she related to the kids.

"According to what I heard, her husband already has a first wife who has a child, but efforts with the second wife have been an issue. That is all the more reason why he married Latifa. Therefore, Latifa wanted to make the husband proud by giving birth to him. She even talked about naming her child if she gave birth on a Thursday."

Family demands DNA test for Mamprobi child

Meanwhile, the uncle of the baby stolen at the Mamprobi Polyclinic has called for a paternity test on the child.

Speaking to the media after the baby was reunited with her family, Mr Frank Banks stated that issues surrounding the case had given him reason to question whether the baby was truly his brother’s child.

He maintained that a DNA test should be carried out to provide clarity and reassurance for the family.

Reactions to Latifa's friend sharing potential motive

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of Latifa.

D_19 indicated:

"She needs to be forgiven. FORGIVE HER."

God says added:

"Friends today, how could you grant interviews about your friend?"

Adwoa Konadu Yiadom added:

"But she could have gone to a children’s home for one, anaa?"

Lydia Doodaa added:

"For all you know, the problem is not with her because she has given birth before."

BEAUTYBYSEDERM.GH added:

"Why do I feel that… the two children kuraaa are not hers?"

Oheneni Adazoa blasts Mamprobi baby thief

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa shared her opinions on the baby-theft saga at the Mamprobi Polyclinic.

Speaking during an episode of her relationship programme, the outspoken media personality lashed out at the move, claiming pressure from society might have compelled her into such a criminal offence.

She admonished women on what to do if their husbands are persuading them to have a baby despite knowing they are struggling with infertility.

