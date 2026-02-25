A young Ghanaian man has expressed frustration over what he describes as excessive electricity bills in recent times

According to him, he spends Gh¢200 worth of electricity each week, yet it runs out before the week ends

His TikTok video has sparked online discussions about the skyrocketing cost of electricity and excessive consumption of the new prepaid meters

A young Ghanaian man has sparked conversation online after publicly expressing frustration over what he describes as the unbearable cost of electricity in recent times.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the visibly concerned man lamented that the rising cost of power has become difficult to understand and manage.

A Ghanaian TikToker speaks out against what he describes as the rising and unbearable cost of electricity in the country.

He alleged that the situation feels like a deliberate attempt by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to financially suffocate consumers.

Making a case for himself, he explained that he does not use high-energy-consuming appliances in his home. Despite this, he claims his prepaid electricity credits deplete unusually fast whenever he tops up.

According to him, he now spends more than GH¢200 on electricity every week, a development he describes as unprecedented.

A frustrated young man questions the rising cost of electricity, claiming his prepaid credit no longer lasts as it used to.

His comments have since triggered reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing similar concerns about the rising cost of utilities and the strain on household budgets.

Watch the TikTok video of the young man venting his spleen here

Ghanaian woman bashes ECG in viral video

A frustrated and emotional young woman has voiced concerns over the excessive electricity bills she says she has been paying since the installation of a new prepaid meter.

According to her, the situation has become unbearable and is placing a serious strain on her finances.

She explained that ever since the new prepaid meter was installed, the cost of electricity consumption has skyrocketed, despite her minimal use of power-intensive appliances.

She described the bills as “neck-breaking", adding that she struggled to understand why her credit runs out so quickly when she barely uses heavy electrical gadgets.

Taking to her TikTok channel to vent her spleen, she said:

"This thing is becoming too much to bear. The issue of skyrocketing electricity bills is just too much. GH¢100 worth of power only lasts just 24 hours, and this is unbearable."

“I bought GH¢60 worth of electric power this dawn, and by the close of the day, it had run out. I don’t use my air conditioner, and I only use one fridge, so I don’t understand why the power runs out so fast."

“I have to buy GH¢100 worth of power each blessed day, and this is too expensive. What is happening?”

Watch her TikTok video here:

