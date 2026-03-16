Two Feared Dead After Helicopter Crashes Near Oninku Park in Tema
A helicopter crash near Oninku Park, Tema Community 1, has claimed the lives of two individuals, TV3 reports. Security and emergency teams have quickly responded to the scene to maintain order and begin rescue operations.
Officials are working to secure the area, ensuring the safety of residents and facilitating emergency response efforts.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims, and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Residents are urged to avoid the site while personnel conduct their work.
The incident marks one of the more serious aviation accidents in the region this year, drawing attention from both the public and aviation authorities.
Updates are expected as investigations proceed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh