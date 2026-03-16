A helicopter crash near Oninku Park, Tema Community 1, has claimed the lives of two individuals, TV3 reports. Security and emergency teams have quickly responded to the scene to maintain order and begin rescue operations.

Two People Confirmed Dead After Helicopter Crashes Near Oninku Park in Tema

Source: UGC

Officials are working to secure the area, ensuring the safety of residents and facilitating emergency response efforts.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims, and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Residents are urged to avoid the site while personnel conduct their work.

The incident marks one of the more serious aviation accidents in the region this year, drawing attention from both the public and aviation authorities.

Updates are expected as investigations proceed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh