Three people were confirmed dead, and one other was critically injured in a Santasi Apire Himang road accident

The incident occurred early on March 20, when a tipper truck loaded with sand suffered a burst tyre

A local driver who spoke to the press also cited brake failure as the cause of the tragically fatal incident

Three people have been confirmed dead, with one in critical condition, following a road accident at Santasi Apire Himang in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, when a tipper truck loaded with sand, heading towards Himang, reportedly suffered a tyre burst.

Police and fire men repsond to a road crash to provide emergency support. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

Adom News reported that the driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, crashing into two private cars, each carrying two occupants.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service at Sofoline responded swiftly to a distress call and rushed to the scene.

They retrieved the bodies of the deceased and rescued the injured.

Joy News reported that the injured victim was transported to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

A commercial driver, Francis Twumasi, who operates along the stretch, told Joy News he believed a brake failure from the truck caused the crash.

“The truck lost its brakes, which led to this deadly accident. The situation was very terrible."

“Driving on this road has become very risky. Some of these tipper truck drivers do not exercise patience.”

Source: YEN.com.gh