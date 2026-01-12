A road crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has resulted in one death at Suhum Mankrong in the Eastern Region

Witnesses reported that the bus was allegedly speeding before crashing into a truck, leading to 37 other casualties

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were the first responders to the scene, aiding the injured and clearing the wreckage

A fatal accident at Suhum Mankrong on the Accra–Kumasi Highway has led to the death of one person and serious injuries to 37 others.

The crash, which occurred on January 11 and involved a 40-seater bus and a truck which collided.

3News reported that the 37 persons who sustained varying degrees of injuries included 21 males and 17 females.

One of the truck occupants escaped unhurt. The Ghana National Fire Service shared a video of the crash site on Facebook.

The front of the bus was extensively damaged, while the rear of the truck sustained minor damage. Eyewitnesses say the bus, allegedly at high speed, crashed into the truck.

A report by the Suhum Municipal Fire Station said the firemen were first responders to the scene.

The team extricated the deceased from the wreckage, assisted the injured and transported some to Suhum Government Hospital.

In a statement, the fire service said:

"The team extricated the deceased from the wreckage, assisted the injured, including some already taken to Suhum Government Hospital, cleared the scene, restored traffic flow, and ensured the safety of road users."

"The front of the bus was extensively damaged, while the rear of the truck sustained minor damage. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, allegedly at high speed, crashed into the truck. The crew left the scene at 0857 hours and returned to base at 0952 hours, highlighting GNFS’s commitment to rapid and professional emergency response."

The crew also cleared the scene, restored traffic flow, and ensured the safety of road users.

