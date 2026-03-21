Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the NPA CEO, warned residents against looting fuel from tankers involved in accidents or which have overturned on the roads

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority went ahead to threaten that anybody caught doing otherwise will face at least five years imprisonment

Recent tanker accidents in Nsawam and Gomoa Potsin prompted this stern warning and media appeal to avoid the loss of lives and properties

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has cautioned against the stealing of oil from fuel tankers during accidents.

According to the NPA's CEO, residents who are caught looting fuel from a tanker during such incidents will face a minimum of five years in prison.

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, CEO of NPA, threatens that anyone caught stealing fuel from overturned tankers will face at least a five-year jail term. Photo credit: @edudzi.tameklo/Facebook & @cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

The warning came after recent incidents at Nsawam and Gomoa Potsin, where tanker accidents attracted crowds attempting to siphon fuel, sometimes with deadly consequences.

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe disclosed this while speaking to the media on the sidelines of World Consumer Rights Day. He described the practice as dangerous and increasingly widespread.

"I think there is a disturbing phenomenon where anytime there is a tanker accident, people, I mean, fellow citizens, will try stealing. In some instances, that has resulted in massive explosions, resulting in loss of lives and properties. We are working with the Ghana Police, with the video recordings that we have already, to effect the arrest of all those who have been found in those videos, stealing from tankers that have, you know, been involved in accidents."

"We believe that with the support of the cyber crime units, the Inspector General Police, and the CID, arresting and prosecuting people for stealing is one way of sending a clear message to the public that doing that is a crime. Beyond the crime, you also expose others to the risk associated with an explosion. We saw what recently happened at Nsawam. We saw what recently happened at Gomoa Potsin and the rest. So we want to use your platform to appeal humbly to our fellow countrymen not to get involved anytime there is an accident involving a tanker that is moving petroleum products," he added.

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe indicated that the authorities will rely on video evidence and support from cybercrime units to identify and prosecute offenders.

"You'll be jailed at least 5 years or more if you steal oil from overturned fuel tankers," he said.

He further cautioned motorists to maintain a safe distance from fuel tankers at all times, noting that both loaded and empty tankers pose significant risks.

Reactions to jail term for stealing fuel

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"Hope that wouldn't remain at this announcement stage. Honestly, I don't know what could make people ignore all the risks attached to such an activity. No amount of money is worth your life."

@nhyira_premium wrote:

"Long overdue. Nobody should be allowed to even be closer to the accident site, not to talk about stealing the fuel."

@KojoBaron_MOB said:

"@cdrafrica, please tell them to do the same to Galamsey and all politicians involved."

@Inkredible_biz wrote:

"I’m not sure this is really abt the one gallon a poor man steals at a scene. I’m sure it’s abt the safety of the act. Last month, there was an explosion and people doing the same got burnt alive Prolly a statement to prevent people from going close to tankers involved in the accident."

@TormekpeT14265 said:

"I think your focus should be on how to at least minimise, if not eliminate, the occurrence of road accidents, including overturning of the tankers. There are technologies available to prevent vehicles from overstepping the approved speed."

@1quarmyn_Owoo wrote:

"What of the people stealing millions from the state? Or does the law only apply to the poor? If yes, say it fast and let's know what to do."

Source: YEN.com.gh