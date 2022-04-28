A huge tanker that is loaded with gas has overturned on the Accra-Tema motorway after an accident

The accident occurred at dawn on Thursday and firefighters have spent hours at the scene to prevent an explosion

Motorists approaching the scene of the incident have been warned in a post to approach with extreme caution

Photos of a huge gas tanker that has overturned on the Accra-Tema motorway after an accident Thursday dawn have gripped many social media users.

The Ghana National Fire Service shared images of the overturned tanker with registration number GN 4513-21 on its Facebook page.

According to the fire service, the tank is loaded full of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the accident occured at dawn on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Source: Facebook/@GHFIRESERVICE

It explained that the incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday.

The short post explained that firefighters are still at the scene managing the situation.

An empty gas tanker of the capacity as the overturned tanker has been dispatched to the scene to transfer the LPG in the crashed tanker, according to the GNFS.

Motorists plying the motorway have been advised to approach the scene carefully.

A fire fighter sprays the tanker with water to cool the container. Source: Facebook/@GHFIRESERVICE

Many Ghanaians in the comments have been gripped with fear over a possible explosion.

"The motorway has become a death trap, the authorities in charge need to pay attention to that road," commented Arlys Doku.

Another commentator, who identified himself as a firefighter posted, "After risking it all to save lives and properties, they'll still sit on TV, radio and lately, social media and say "THEY'RE NOT ENTITLE DTO SALARIES COS THEY'RE NOT DOING ANYTHING" Oh God, protect us(Firemen)."

The motorway has become notorious for road crashes.

Just last week, two separate crashes happened on the Accra to Tema section of the motorway causing major gridlock.

First a vast truck carrying hazardous goods caught fire, creating panic on the busy freeway.

Then later, a saloon car and an articulated truck also crashed.

