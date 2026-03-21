The Inspector-General of Police orders an investigation into the assault on artist Ibrahim Mahama in Tamale

The IGP's Special Operations Team denied involvement, claiming the incident escalated from traffic enforcement operation

Ibrahim Mahama described the assault, which resulted in dental injuries, as an abuse of his rights

The Inspector-General of Police has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to probe the assault on artist Ibrahim Mahama in Tamale.

Personnel from the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team, popularly known as “Black Maria, have been accused of being behind the attack.

The Inspector-General of Police directs the Police Professional Standards Bureau to probe the assault on artist Ibrahim Mahama. Credit: Ghana Police Service/Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Facebook

According to the police statement on Facebook, the investigation will run concurrently with the criminal investigation already underway by the Northern Regional Command.

The dual-track approach signals an effort to ensure both internal accountability regarding the conduct of officers and a broader criminal inquiry into the incident.

Citi News reported that the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team denied the reports.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 21, and signed by DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, the team said the incident in question stemmed from a traffic enforcement operation that escalated after a driver allegedly obstructed a busy road and failed to comply with police directives.

According to the statement, despite repeated appeals from officers and other road users, the driver remained uncooperative and made provocative remarks, heightening tensions in the already congested area.

The incident is said to have occurred near the Mariam Hotel during heavy traffic following Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, as large crowds dispersed from nearby prayer grounds, including the Ambariya Sunni Community.

Police further indicated that some agitated road users attempted to attack the individuals involved, but officers intervened to prevent mob action and ensure their safety.

The individuals were subsequently arrested for what the police described as offensive conduct, including obstruction and defiance of lawful orders.

They were, however, later released into the custody of their father after showing remorse.

The Special Operations Team insists there is no credible evidence linking the incident to any assault on Mahama and has urged the public to rely on verified information to avoid unnecessary tension.

The incident reportedly left Mahama, the founder of the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art, with dental injuries, including the loss of a tooth. Mahama has since been treated and discharged from Habana Hospital.

Mahama told 3news that the alleged assault by the Black Maria team was an abuse of his rights.

“They broke into our bus, forced me to open my phone and deleted the pictures. From the beginning to the end, everything was an assault,” he alleged.

Ibrahim Mahama makes history on ArtReview’s Power list

Mahama recently made history as the first African to claim the number one spot on ArtReview’s Power 100 list.

His work has shaped artistic innovation, cultural discourse, and institutional development over the past year.

At 38, Mahama has achieved an unprecedented leap from 14th place in 2024 to the top of the list in 2025, placing Ghana at the forefront of global conversations on contemporary art.

Mahama has been celebrated for his installations crafted from repurposed jute sacks and industrial materials.

Ibrahim Mahama makes history as the first African to top ArtReview’s 2025 Power 100 list Credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Over the years, the talented artist has also channelled his artistic success into transforming the creative landscape of northern Ghana through the establishment of major cultural initiatives, including the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA), Red Clay Studio, and Nkrumah Volini.

Through his remarkable works, Mahama has now inspired a new generation of artists, scholars, and cultural practitioners while solidifying Ghana’s position in global contemporary art.

Ibrahim Mahama claims abandoned aircraft

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mahama claimed ownership of an aircraft once used by Ghana Airways.

Mahama explained that his motive was to transform the abandoned plane into a 'moving museum' that could travel across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh