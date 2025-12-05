Popular Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has been named the most influential person in the art world

He climbed from 14th place on ArtReview’s Power 100 list in 2024 to the number spot on the ranking in 2025

Mahama is renowned for his major installations crafted from repurposed jute sacks and industrial materials

Renowned Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama, has made history as the first African to claim the number one spot on ArtReview’s Power 100 list.

Celebrated Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama, makes history as the first African to top ArtReview's 2025 Power 100 list.

The 2025 list was released on December 4, 2025, recognising the PhD student in Painting and Sculpture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as one of the most influential figures in contemporary art worldwide.

His work has shaped artistic innovation, cultural discourse, and institutional development over the past year.

At 38, Mahama has achieved an unprecedented leap from 14th place in 2024 to the top of the list in 2025, placing Ghana at the forefront of global conversations on contemporary art.

Ibrahim Mahama's works in the arts industry

Ibrahim Mahama is celebrated for his monumental installations crafted from repurposed jute sacks and industrial materials.

His works focus on complex themes including labour, migration, trade histories, and collective memory, and have been exhibited in major museums, biennials, and public spaces across Africa, Europe, and North America.

Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama, makes history as the first African to top the annual ArtReview's Power 100 list. Image credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Facebook

Over the years, the talented artist has also channelled his artistic success into transforming the creative landscape of northern Ghana through the establishment of major cultural initiatives, including the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA), Red Clay Studio, and Nkrumah Volini.

Through his remarkable works, Ibrahim Mahama has now inspired a new generation of artists, scholars, and cultural practitioners while solidifying Ghana’s position in global contemporary art.

The Facebook post about the renowned artist's achievement is below:

Reactions to artist Ibrahim Mahama’s achievements

Netizens have shared congratulatory messages as many celebrate the prominent Ghanaian artist.

