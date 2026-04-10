Prophet Telvin Sowah has raised concerns about what he describes as a weak spiritual foundation within the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

He stated that the situation requires urgent and deliberate intervention as the team continues preparations for the global tournament

His remarks have generated widespread reactions, with some supporting his views while others remain sceptical about the claims

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, founder and superintendent of the Prophetic Life Ministry, has sparked conversation after sharing his views on the spiritual state of Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to the prophet, the team’s spiritual foundation is weak and requires urgent attention as preparations for the global tournament continue.

Prophet Telvin Sowah has shared concerns about the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

He explained that internal actions among players are partly responsible for the situation, alleging that some individuals resort to spiritual means in a bid to outshine their teammates and secure positions in the squad.

He noted that such practices create tension both on and off the pitch, affecting team unity and overall performance.

The prophet further claimed that, in some instances, individuals may attempt to influence outcomes to make it appear that the team’s struggles are linked to the absence of certain players.

As a solution, he said he is committed to helping rebuild what he described as the team’s spiritual foundation through an approach he calls the “Better Ghana Principle”.

He emphasised that the success of the Black Stars goes beyond football results, adding that it contributes to the country’s global image and national pride.

His remarks have since generated mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his concerns while others have questioned the claims.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about 'Mohammed Kudus' fulfilled

In a closely related story, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has won plaudits on social media after a prophecy he delivered about the Black Stars appeared to have been fulfilled.

The founder of Prophetic Life Ministry alleged that some players engage in actions that affect team unity. Photo credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a resurfaced video shared by the TikTok page Nana Romeo Exclusive on Thursday, April 9, 2026, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Embassy Ministries spoke about the Black Stars of Ghana and a potential injury to star forward, Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking in the aftermath of Otto Addo’s sacking, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah said the decision to relieve the coach of his duties had created a new branch of time which would have many unpleasant consequences for Ghanaians.

Prophet Telvin said he saw Mohammed Kudus hit with a serious injury that could potentially rule him out of the World Cup.

“They have tampered with one part of the timeline. With this newly mapped timeline, I saw something troubling that I don't know if we can correct. I saw Kudus on the pitch, they were playing, and he sat down, and it's not his normal injury.

“He was sitting down, because once they removed the coach, I checked to see if anything had changed, and we had changed so many things by interfering with that one strand of time,” he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking is below.

Telvin Sowah's Otto Addo warning resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's warning about the dire consequences awaiting Ghana if Otto Addo was sacked resurfaced after the coach was let go.

In the video, Prophet Telvin said Ghana would likely reach the quarter finals of the World Cup but needed Otto Addo to be on the bench for that to happen, despite currently facing poor results in friendly matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh