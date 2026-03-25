President John Mahama addressed the plenary of the United Nations General Assembly with a call for support of Ghana’s resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity.

Mahama’s statement was on March 25, which marks the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

President John Mahama speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly. Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY

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He underscored the importance of preserving history through education and memorialization.

In his speech, Mahama noted sites such as the Ark of Return at the UN Headquarters as symbols of remembrance and reflection.

“Through these activities, we do more than remember. We document and educate; we gain a greater perspective; we find the delicate balance of learning from history so we do not repeat it, while leaving the pain behind.”

He explained that the draft resolution is the outcome of extensive consultations involving African institutions, countries, scholars, and legal experts.

Mahama said adopting the resolution would help guard against historical amnesia while promoting justice and reconciliation.

“Today, we come together in solemn solidarity to affirm truth and pursue a route to healing and reparative justice. The adoption of this resolution serves as a safeguard against forgetting.”

This speech came after Mahama criticised the Trump administration for its handling of black history and accused it of normalising the ‌erasure of black history.

Reuters reported that Mahama said certain US policies are becoming a template for ⁠other governments as well as some private institutions.

Mahama said that in the US, black history courses were ​being removed from school curricula, institutions were being mandated to stop teaching the "truth of slavery, segregation and racism," and books addressing these subjects were increasingly banned.

Since his return to power, US President Donald Trump has targeted US cultural and historical institutions to remove what he calls "anti-American" ideology.

President John Mahama criticises the Trump administration for its handling of Black history. Credit: Ghana Presidency/Roberto Schmidt

Source: Getty Images

Source: YEN.com.gh