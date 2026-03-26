Prophet Israel Amanor raised eyebrows after sharing a vision he said God showed him concerning America, drawing widespread attention across social media

He called for prayers for the country, stating that he foresaw a conflict that would impact America and have consequences for innocent nations

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied views on the prophecy, with discussions growing online over the message delivered by Prophet Israel Amanor

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Prophet Israel Amanor of Survivor's Chapel International has issued a cautionary prophecy regarding the United States, warning of a coming conflict in the near future.

Ghanaian prophet Israel Amanor shares a new war prophecy for America. Image credit: Israel Amanor/TikTok, Donald J Trump/X

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video shared by @apostle_a._israel, Prophet Amanor addressed members of his church, explaining that he received a vision in the spiritual realm concerning a potential war.

According to the Ghanaian man of God, he saw a foreign nation attempting to challenge the global superpower, which could ignite a conflict affecting multiple innocent countries.

"I saw a nation, specifically America. Whenever we go on our knees to pray, let us remember them," Prophet Amanor said. He continued, "Another nation will rise to shake the superpower. One thing I saw that moved me was the suffering of innocent nations."

Despite the seriousness of the vision, Prophet Amanor emphasised that peace would ultimately prevail.

"It shall be a strong fight, it shall be louder, but the Lord will sustain. He (God) will end that battle and grant peace to America," he assured his congregation.

The prophecy has sparked massive online engagement, with viewers sharing thoughts and reactions across social media platforms. Many noted the seriousness of the warning, while others highlighted the call to prayer for global peace.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Prophet Uche shares prophecy on US–Iran conflict

Also, the founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has stirred controversy with his latest declaration about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @reignhousechapelint, Prophet Uche, who was speaking to members of his church, stated that no third world war will happen as had been prophesied by other men of God.

Delving into detail, he explained that he saw in the realms of the spirit that countries such as China, the UK, and Russia do not have the weaponry to embark on such a war, claiming their stock of weapons is outdated.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche shares a new prophecy about the US and Israel's war with Iran. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He added that Israel also does not have enough weapons to start a third world war.

Prophet Uche then indicated that the US is the only country with the military capability to start such a war; however, he foresaw that the country would not start one because of its love for God.

"Now listen to me, I am here to say to the world that there will be no third world war. My name is Prophet Uche, and I said no third world war. It’s not going to happen. I am speaking as your prophet, as your father: no third world war. Though some say a prophet prophesied that a third world war is coming, as your father, what we say you are witness to, nothing is going to happen.

"I checked in the realms and entered all these countries, Russia, China, London, the US, Israel, those who have weapons and ammunition and what it takes to go to war. I have checked and searched and entered into their secret weapons, and listen to me: all of their weapons are outmoded. All their weapons cannot fight now. The only country with weapons that can fight is the USA, and it is not ready to fight. That country has a passion for God, so they are not ready to fight. Russia has weapons, but their weapons are old. China has weapons, but they are old. Israel has weapons, but they are few and cannot go to war."

The prophetic message was received with joy by persons in attendance.

US President Donald Trump holds off on a possible strike on Iran's oil plant. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His prophecy comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the US and Iran.

It all began on Saturday, February 28, 2026, when the US and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran after talks over its nuclear program ended without an agreement.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, blamed Iran for the crisis, claiming it had refused to give up its nuclear programme despite intense diplomatic and military pressure from the United States.

The initial strikes from the US in Tehran killed the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Apostle Amoako's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Amoako Atta, released a prophecy about the deceased Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The man of God stated that the Ayatollah would die in 2026, asserting that no amount of defence was going to stop this.

He added that a political revolution would ensue in Iran after the supreme leader's execution.

Source: YEN.com.gh