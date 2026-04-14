Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir with a deep prophetic message about Rev Owusu Bempah

In a viral video, the man of God shared a serious vision about his colleague, where he saw him crying

The prophetic insight has triggered reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared mixed comments

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Founder of Wordlife Revival Centre, Prophet Clement Testimony, has dropped a strong prophetic message about the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Prophet Clement Testimony drops strong prophetic message about Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on his official Facebook page, Prophet Clement claimed he had a vision where he saw the clergyman being attacked.

"I had a spark vision, I saw Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah in the midst of a lot of pastors who were in their clerical. They were in a very big auditorium. All of a sudden, I saw them attacking Owusu Bempah. They were pointing fingers at him and accusing him of something," the man of God said.

"Immediately, I saw Rev Owusu Bempah turn and begin to cry. I also saw something like a hitch behind his back, and I asked God what it meant, and he said that was the result of the attack and pain targeted at the Rev Owusu Bempah. In the vision, the man of God looked disturbed and depressed," he added.

According to Prophet Clement Testimony, the Almighty God told him that some pastors and critics in Ghana are attacking the man of God, which he claimed the Lord said he is not happy with it.

Prophet Clement Testimony further sent a strong warning to Ghanaians, saying;

"Let me warn Ghanaians, they should be very careful with how they deal with and attack Owusu Bempah because God is not happy. He is a true man of God, and so let's be guided."

The prophecy from Prophet Testimony about Owusu Bempah has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians have shared their thoughts.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement is below:

Reactions to Prophet Clement Testimony's message

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Clement Testimony shared the prophecy for Rev Owusu Bempah, and below are some of the comments.

Bernard wrote:

"Let them say whatever they want, the lord will strike them soon. If you are ethnically and morally trained and accept the training, you won't attack men of God. Prophet Testimony I support you anytime and believe your calling. Every word that you speak, I don't joke with it because my father was a prophet and I know who prophets are."

Stephen wrote:

"God bless you, Papa, for voicing out the mind of God🙏."

Paul Kofi Nyame wrote:

"My Bishop, God bless you. Actually, Prophet Bempah has been a man of God that even most of the clergy are against for no other reason than pure hatred. The fight started long ago …even some Ghanaians are part."

Omar wrote:

"He did the same years back to other prominent prophets you even know of, so papa pls let him also face the pain, small."

Papa Hay wrote:

"No weapon formed against him shall prosper in Jesus name."

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement prophesying about Dede Ayew is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony Drops Strong Prophetic Message About Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Prophet Clement Testimony's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a vision he had about the Black Stars, claiming it would be in the best interest of the team to add Dede Ayew to the World Cup.

He expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He stated that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

Source: YEN.com.gh