Ghana's resolution to declare the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity won majority support at the UN

The motion called for a renewed international commitment to reparative justice for African nations scarred by slavery

The abstentions and dissenting countries were mostly nations of European descent, according to the election results

Ghana secured majority support for its resolution to declare the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity, with 123 nations voting in favour.

Three nations voted against the historic resolution while 52 abstained.

Ghana secures majority support for its historic resolution to declare the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

The three dissenting nations were the US, Argentina, and Israel.

The motion, presented on March 25, 2026, called for a renewed international commitment to reparative justice for African nations and the descendants of enslaved people.

It urged UN member states to engage in structured dialogue and concrete actions aimed at acknowledging and addressing the enduring social, economic, and cultural impacts of slavery.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa celebrated the victory online saying, "we did it for Africa and all people of African descent."

Before the vote, President John Mahama addressed the plenary of the United Nations General Assembly with a last-minute call for support.

He underscored the importance of preserving history through education and memorialization.

In his speech, Mahama noted sites such as the Ark of Return at the UN Headquarters as symbols of remembrance and reflection.

“Through these activities, we do more than remember. We document and educate; we gain a greater perspective; we find the delicate balance of learning from history so we do not repeat it, while leaving the pain behind.”

Mahama criticises Trump again

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama criticised the Trump administration for its handling of black history and accused it of normalising the ‌erasure of black history.

He said certain US policies are becoming a template for ⁠other governments as well as some private institutions.

Mahama noted that in the US, black history courses were ​being removed from school curricula and institutions were being mandated to stop teaching the truth of slavery.

Source: YEN.com.gh