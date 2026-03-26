An African-American man praised President John Mahama for slave trade reparations and recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity

According to the man, Ghanaians must be proud of President Mahama for not being like other leaders who take handovers from the US and Western countries

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

An African-American man in the United States has praised President John Mahama for demanding reparations tied to the transatlantic slave trade for African countries.

The man said Ghanaians deserve to be proud of President Mahama for the role he played, even though he could have decided to receive a token from the US and Western countries.

Black-American praises President John Mahama for the slave reparations call. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & @JDMahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video circulating on social media, the man said President Mahama's efforts to have the Transatlantic Slave Trade recognised as the gravest crime against humanity must be appreciated.

"Ghana's President was on television criticising the United States' and the West's role in the Atlantic slave trade. He was right in criticising the United States. I want the people of Ghana to be proud of this moment because your President stands up."

"Many Presidents and leaders of foreign countries don't stand up. They simply take the cheque from the United States and smile, knowing that there are a lot of things that need to be addressed," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Mahama's UN resolution proposal

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@mr_kwabla said:

"Not just Mahama but Akufo-Addo as well, they both did well by bringing this important issue up. Is a win for Ghana and Africa."

@Techie_Metax wrote:

"Absolutely—standing up against historical injustices like the slave trade takes courage, especially when most leaders might stay silent for personal gain. President Mahama’s boldness and integrity are truly commendable 👏🇬🇭."

@Loveblueprint26 said:

"Respect where it’s due 🇬🇭 Speaking truth on something like the slave trade takes courage, no matter who you are."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"Definitely a very proud moment for Ghana, most especially, the rest of the continent and of course, the whole black race."

@NOK_TECH1 said:

"Real respect for leaders who choose principle over gifts and silence. Mahama standing firm on the slave trade without fear shows the kind of courage Ghana needs more of putting dignity & truth first. This is the leadership that makes every Ghanaian stand taller on the global stage."

@NRichmond76 wrote:

"Only if anything that comes from it will not enter into some group of family packets."

@OmenakoDean said:

"No o, so what are the benefits of this hullabaloo. Oil self, we discovered kraaa nu, what we benefit as a people?"

John Mahama addressing the UN General Assembly where he pushed for global recognition and reparations over slavery. Photo credit: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Source: UGC

Ghana wins UN resolution on slave trade

President John Mahama at the United Nations General Assembly sought to formally classify the slave trade as a crime against humanity and lay the foundation for reparations.

In presenting the motion, emphasised the enduring global consequences of slavery, noting that an estimated 12.5 million Africans were forcibly taken from the continent between the 15th and 19th centuries.

He argued that the legacy of the slave trade continues to manifest in systemic inequalities, including racial and economic disparities. He described the resolution as “a route to healing and reparative justice.”

The proposal received strong backing at the United Nations (UN), with 123 countries voting in favour.

Meanwhile, 52 countries, including the United Kingdom and several European Union member states, abstained from voting.

The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the motion.

Source: YEN.com.gh