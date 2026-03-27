Kwame A-Plus has finally broken his silence on the question many Ghanaians have been asking ever since he entered Parliament and kept a surprisingly low profile in the House

The outspoken politician shared what really changed for him after becoming an MP, and his explanation has left many people looking at his silence differently

His comments have now triggered mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his approach while others still believe he should be doing more in Parliament

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Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has finally addressed the question many Ghanaians have been asking since he entered Parliament: why is he so quiet?

Why Kwame A-Plus does not talk in Parliament finally comes up. Image credit: Asempa FM, Kwame A-plus, Channel one TV

Source: Facebook

For a man who built his image on bold public commentary, fearless criticism and loud political opinions, many expected A Plus to become one of the most vocal lawmakers in the House.

His silence in Parliament has therefore left many people confused, with some even wondering if politics has changed him.

But according to him, there is a reason behind it.

A Plus shared reason for his Parliament silence

A Plus has explained that his silence in Parliament is not because he lacks ideas or confidence to speak. Rather, he says it is a conscious decision based on what he now believes truly matters.

Speaking on the issue, he made it clear that he is not interested in talking just to be heard. In his view, real leadership should be measured by impact, not by how often someone grabs the microphone.

He said:

“What do those MPs who speak in Parliament say?” “I aim to establish Africa’s biggest industrial park.”

That single statement appears to sum up his current mindset in office.

According to Kwame A Plus, his focus is now on practical development, especially in the areas of job creation, business growth and industrial expansion.

Rather than spending energy on speeches, he seems determined to channel his attention into projects that could directly improve the lives of people in his constituency and beyond.

Watch the full interview on YouTube below:

He also admitted that Parliament turned out to be very different from what he had imagined before he got there.

“I thought we would go speak, but when I arrived, I realised we were simply talking, and I am not interested in that. Those who want to speak can do so”

Kwame A-Plus shared this on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen show.

His comments have since sparked mixed reactions online. While some people believe an MP must be vocal in the chamber to show leadership, others feel A Plus has a point if his silence will eventually produce visible results.

For now, the outspoken politician appears ready to let his work do the talking for him.

Gomoa Central MP, Kwame A Plus, shares how President John Mahama planned to help Daddy Lumba before his demise. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama & Daddy Lumba/Facebook.

Source: UGC

A-Plus shared Mahama's intention for Daddy Lumba

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, disclosed what President John Mahama intended to do for Daddy Lumba before his untimely demise.

Speaking to the media on Monday, July 28, 2025, Kwame A Plus recounted that on July 1, 2025, during the senior citizens' programme, President Mahama saw the late highlife legend and noticed he was unwell.

Kwame A Plus explained that the leader of Ghana had plans to help, but Daddy Lumba was very difficult to reach.

Source: YEN.com.gh