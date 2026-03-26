A Ghanaian man in the US has sparked conversations online after sharing some advice with people planning to travel abroad in search of better opportunities

He advised young people against using illegal means to enter foreign countries, stressing that such decisions often come with severe long-term consequences

He concluded by urging young people to remain patient and follow the proper legal processes when seeking opportunities abroad

A Ghanaian man living in the United States has taken to TikTok to share candid advice with young people hoping to travel abroad in search of better opportunities.

Speaking from personal experience, he urged the youth to follow the right procedures when seeking entry into foreign countries, particularly the United States, to avoid the harsh realities associated with illegal migration.

The Ghanaian man shared his advice on TikTok, warning youth about the dangers of illegal migration. Photo credit: Mustii/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, life as an undocumented immigrant can be extremely difficult, with limited access to stable jobs, healthcare, and other essential services.

He noted that these struggles can take a serious toll on one’s mental health, sometimes pushing individuals into depression.

He further explained that obtaining legal documentation after entering the country illegally can take up to a decade, describing it as a costly mistake that could significantly delay personal progress.

“Ten years without papers can set you back in life,” he said, adding that such a period could feel like making only a year’s worth of progress due to constant limitations and uncertainty.

He therefore advised young people to be patient and use the appropriate channels when planning to travel abroad, stressing that doing things the right way is the safest path to long-term success.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaian man shares his tragic story in Germany

The tragic story of an 18-year-old Ghanaian boy living on the streets in Germany has reignited debates about how some African youths lose touch with traditional values after migrating to Europe.

The Ghanaian teen says he regrets how far he has strayed from his family and traditional values. Photo credit: AfricanLB/YouTube

Source: Youtube

TK, who moved to Germany with his mother and younger siblings, described his early life as “good” while living with his family.

However, as he grew older, he wanted independence and decided to start life on his own.

He found work in a bakery, earning enough to support himself and pay his bills. But his situation quickly deteriorated after a confrontation with his boss.

According to TK, a management reshuffle brought in a hostile supervisor, and a fight with the new boss led to his dismissal.

Losing his job, he said, was a major blow. Without income, he could no longer pay his rent and was forced onto the streets, with no food or shelter.

TK admitted that life on the streets pushed him towards substance abuse. He described a growing pattern of substance abuse, which strained his once-close relationship with his mother.

“I wish I could patch things up with my family,” he said, expressing deep regret.

TK said he avoids visiting his mother and siblings, fearing their judgment and not wanting his younger siblings to pick up his bad habits. He took the opportunity to publicly apologise, especially to his mother, asking for her forgiveness.

TK’s story highlights the vulnerability of some African children in Europe, where exposure to new freedoms and cultural norms can lead them away from traditional moral guidance.

His experience is a cautionary tale of the challenges faced by young migrants navigating independence, peer pressure, and the struggle to stay connected to family values.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh