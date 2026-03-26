A young man identified as Maicos Siri has sparked widespread reactions after explaining that he travelled from Benin to Ghana largely on foot in search of better economic opportunities

Despite his current hardships, Maicos remains hopeful and determined to secure a stable job, particularly at a car wash, where he believes he can start saving money and rebuild his life

His story highlights a growing trend among West African youth who undertake dangerous journeys in pursuit of better opportunities

A young man has sparked conversation after explaining that he walked from Benin to Ghana in search of better opportunities.

The young man, who identified himself as Maicos Siri, said the journey on foot was extremely difficult, but he was driven by determination and hope.

Maicos Siri, who walked from Benin to Ghana, now survives on the streets of Accra while searching for a better life. Photo credit: AfricaAkyedie/TikTok, Reda/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, he firmly believed Ghana held the key to a better future.

Maicos explained that life in Benin had become increasingly difficult, leaving many young people, including himself, feeling hopeless about their prospects.

He said stories of others who had travelled to Ghana and found jobs inspired him to take the bold step.

“I had to come by all means,” he said, noting that his journey involved a mix of walking long distances and occasionally receiving help from kind-hearted drivers who offered him lifts along the way.

He recounted that at one point, a cargo truck driver transporting musical instruments allowed him to join the vehicle and eventually brought him to Accra, where he now resides.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Starting life in Ghana

Maicos said he has been in Accra for nearly a month, surviving largely on the goodwill of strangers.

The young migrant says he looks forward to securing a job as a car washer Photo credit: @GraphicOnline/UGC

Source: UGC

He revealed that a kind snack seller often gives him a piece of buff loaf each morning, which sustains him throughout the day.

At times, he manages to find small menial jobs to earn a little money, but his situation remains precarious.

He currently sleeps on the streets, rarely changes his clothes, and struggles with daily survival.

Despite the hardship, Maicos remains hopeful. He said he is determined to secure a stable job that will allow him to live a more dignified life.

For now, he is aiming to get work at a car wash, where he hopes to earn enough to save and gradually rebuild his life.

Maicos’ story reflects a growing trend among young people in West Africa who undertake risky journeys in search of better opportunities.

In recent years, Ghana has increasingly been seen by many as a gateway to economic hope, drawing migrants from across the region.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Lazy people should not travel

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had shared nuggets of advice with persons unwilling to work and make something meaningful for themselves in this life, to forgo the idea of travelling abroad in search of nonexistent opportunities abroad.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, he explained that success abroad is based on hard work; hence, anyone not willing to work should consider staying back rather than travelling.

nonexistent

Source: YEN.com.gh