A Ghanaian boy, living in Germany, has shared a story of how poor life choices and decisions have left him homeless, stranded and addicted to unhealthy substances

He said he deliberately stays away from his family because he wants to protect his younger siblings from being influenced by his wayward lifestyle

His story highlights the vulnerability of African youths who migrate to Europe, showing how exposure to new freedoms sometimes leads them away from traditional values and moral guidance

The tragic story of an 18-year-old Ghanaian boy living on the streets in Germany has reignited debates about how some African youths lose touch with traditional values after migrating to Europe.

TK, who moved to Germany with his mother and younger siblings, described his early life as “good” while living with his family.

The Ghanaian teen says he regrets how far he has strayed from his family and traditional values. Photo credit: AfricanLB/YouTube

Source: Youtube

However, as he grew older, he wanted independence and decided to start life on his own.

He found work in a bakery, earning enough to support himself and pay his bills. But his situation quickly deteriorated after a confrontation with his boss.

According to TK, a management reshuffle brought in a hostile supervisor, and a fight with the new boss led to his dismissal.

Losing his job, he said, was a major blow. Without income, he could no longer pay his rent and was forced onto the streets, with no food or shelter.

TK's battle with substance abuse

TK admitted that life on the streets pushed him towards substance abuse. He described a growing pattern of substance abuse, which strained his once-close relationship with his mother.

TK, 18, now living on the streets of Germany after losing his job. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“I wish I could patch things up with my family,” he said, expressing deep regret.

TK said he avoids visiting his mother and siblings, fearing their judgment and not wanting his younger siblings to pick up his bad habits. He took the opportunity to publicly apologise, especially to his mother, asking for her forgiveness.

TK’s story highlights the vulnerability of some African children in Europe, where exposure to new freedoms and cultural norms can lead them away from traditional moral guidance.

His experience is a cautionary tale of the challenges faced by young migrants navigating independence, peer pressure, and the struggle to stay connected to family values.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Netizens react to TK's story

Scores of people online have shared their sentiments following TK's tragic story. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the comments below:

TechwithKobby commented:

"As a Ghanaian living here, I’m honestly surprised at how some of you are claiming he’s not Ghanaian. If this same guy had a British or American accent and was doing well in life, you clowns would be the first to claim him with pride. Let’s not pretend that there are players in our national team right now who can’t even speak a word of Twi, yet you’ve fully accepted them. Hypocrisy at its finest. Stay strong, my Ghanaian brother, your worth isn’t defined by their confusion.

Theresa Amusi said:

"He is not a Ghanaian. The Nzima from Côte d'Ivoire side. Can speak Twi very well because it is spoken among the Baoulés and Abrons. His poor English accent gives him away."

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh