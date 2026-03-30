Dr. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple faces investigation for alleged gold fraud and money laundering at Sesi-Edem Company Limited

Economic and Organised Crime Office froze bank accounts linked to the case, suspecting illicit funds lurking within

While no charges have been filed yet, the investigation remains as active as your neighbor’s conspiracy theories

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has declared the owner of Sesi-Edem Company Limited, Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into an alleged gold fraud and money laundering.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office said the case stems from a petition filed in November 2025 by J.G. Resources Ltd in collaboration with Unigold Trading LLC.

Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple is wanted by EOCO. Credit: Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple

Source: Facebook

The petition alleges that Sesi-Edem Company Limited fraudulently obtained gold valued at GH¢57,759,594.68 under false pretences.

According to the Economic and Organised Crime Office statement on Facebook, Kwamigah-Atokple, also the Volta Region Council of State representative, was formally invited in November 2025 to assist with investigations but failed to honour the invitation.

As a result, he is now being sought to aid ongoing inquiries.

Preliminary findings indicate that bank accounts belonging to Sesi-Edem Company Limited may contain proceeds of crime.

Consequently, the accounts were frozen on January 30, 2026, to prevent the dissipation of suspected illicit funds.

The company later successfully challenged the freezing order in court on February 12, 2026, seeking to have it revoked.

The office further clarified that neither the company nor its directors have been formally charged before any court, stressing that the matter remains under active investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh