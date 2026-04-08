Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta may have been released from the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The former minister's name is no longer relevant in the detainee database, per checks made by YEN.com.gh

Ofori-Atta, who was detained in an ICE detention facility in Virginia for visa overstay, faces multiple corruption charges in Ghana

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Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta may no longer be in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Checks by YEN.com.ch showed that searches of Ofori-Atta's name in the relevant detainee database come up empty.

Ken Ofori-Atta No Longer on ICE Detainee List, Barker Vormarwor and Co Question His Whereabouts

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians online have raised similar concerns, asking about the status of the Akufo-Addo appointee, who is a person of interest in corruption cases.

Some had also made searches of their own on the ICE database for Ofori-Atta.

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor tweeted that his sources said Ofori-Atta was released on April 7, 2026.

About Ofori-Atta's legal battles in the US

Ofori-Atta was fighting efforts by the Trump administration to deport him for allegedly violating US immigration laws.

This was in addition to an extradition request by the Government of Ghana seeking his return to face charges over alleged criminal conduct during his tenure as Finance Minister between 2017 and 2024.

The former Finance Minister during the Akufo-Addo administration is facing multiple corruption, money-laundering, and abuse-of-office charges, including allegations that the Strategic Mobilisation Limited contract caused a financial loss of more than GH¢1.4 billion to the state.

In January 2026, Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before a US court seeking to change his immigration status.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Ofori-Atta on 7 January 2026 for visa overstaying.

A lawyer representing him has indicated that his client is pursuing permanent US residency instead of returning to Ghana.

According to the lawyer, Ofori-Atta fears he would not be tried fairly on the corruption charges.

Ken Ofori-Atta's lawyers say he is applying for US permanent residency as Ghana pushes for his extradition. Credit: Citi FM

Source: Facebook

ICE described him as an illegal immigrant who had overstayed his visa, adding that his conduct amounts to a violation of US immigration law, which could result in deportation.

US authorities have confirmed that Ofori-Atta no longer has lawful status to remain in the country, with officials indicating that his visitor visa was revoked.

A lawyer representing the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that his client is pursuing permanent US residency instead of returning to Ghana, where he fears he would not be tried fairly on corruption charges.

Ofori-Atta refuses to meet with Ghana's Embassy

YEN.com.gh reported that the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, confirmed the former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's arrest and detention by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A press statement issued by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, said it got information about Ken Ofori-Atta's detention and took steps to verify and reach out to the detainee.

Source: YEN.com.gh