CPP’s Kwame Jantuah has said Ken Ofori-Atta’s return to Ghana could implicate top officials, including former President Akufo-Addo

Ofori-Atta recently appeared in a US immigration court after being detained over visa overstay issues

He is also wanted in Ghana, where the Special Prosecutor has filed 78 corruption-related charges against him

Popular Ghanaian political commentator and member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, has waded into the extradition discussion involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on GHOne TV on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Kwame Jantuah, who is a lawyer and an energy expert, claimed that Ofori-Atta's return to Ghana may implicate many people in the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led government, including former President Akufo-Addo.

Kwame Jantuah claims Ken Ofori-Atta's return to Ghana could implicate many people, including former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I foresee Ken Ofori-Atta's return implicating many high-profile people, including former President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Ofori-Atta makes first appearance in US court

Kwame Jantuah made these remarks while contributing to a discussion about Ken Ofori-Atta’s immigration case hearing at a court in the US on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The former Finance Minister attended his immigration case hearing dressed in black, wearing a face mask.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Ofori-Atta on January 7, 2026, over visa overstay issues.

ICE described him as an illegal alien who had overstayed his visa, adding that his conduct amounts to a violation of US immigration law, which could result in deportation.

US authorities have confirmed that Ofori-Atta no longer has a lawful status to remain in the country, with officials indicating that his visitor visa was revoked.

Ghana's former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, appears in court for his immigration case hearing in the US.

Why Ofori-Atta is wanted in Ghana

The former Finance Minister reportedly left Ghana for the US between January 2 and 4, 2025, after the NPP lost the 2024 elections.

Following several unsuccessful attempts to get him to return home willingly to respond to some corruption allegations, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, declared him wanted.

In November 2025, the OSP finally filed 78 corruption-related charges against Ofori-Atta and five others in relation to revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

How Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, said that Ofori-Atta was arrested around 11 am on January 6, 2026, when he stepped out of his apartment in the Westlight building in Washington DC.

He said the Westlight building is situated in one of Washington DC’s most affluent neighbourhoods, about a 20-minute walk from the White House, and is known to house prominent personalities.

According to Manasseh, the arrest of the former Finance Minister seemed like a targeted operation since it didn't look like the typical mass arrest carried out in public places.

Ken Ofori-Atta declined to meet with Ghana's consular officers in the US without his lawyers when his detention became public, according to an embassy statement on Facebook.

