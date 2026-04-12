A District Court in Nevada, United States, has ordered the extradition of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu to serve her jail term in Ghana

The US Court confirmed that there was sufficient evidence of offences leading to her extradition request by Ghana

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu's extradition is a crucial step in enforcing Ghana's court verdict against the former MASLOC CEO

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A United States District Court in Nevada has ordered the extradition of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Christine Tamakloe-Attionu, to Ghana to face criminal proceedings.

In the ruling, the court indicated that it has jurisdiction over the extradition case and over the accused person, and emphasised that the extradition treaty between the United States and Ghana remains valid and enforceable.

A US court certifies the extradition of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu's to Ghana Photo Credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Source: Facebook

The court also confirmed that the person presented before the court is the same person sought by the Ghanaian authorities. The court added that all documents submitted by Ghana in support of the request were properly certified.

According to Citi Newsroom, the court also found that there is probable cause to believe Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu committed the offences for which Ghana is seeking her extradition.

In conclusion, the court certified Sedina Christine Tamakloe-Attionu's extradition to Ghana. The court further ordered that she be kept in the custody of the United States Marshals Service, pending a final decision by the U.S. Secretary of State on her surrender.

Why is Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu being extradited?

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted in Ghana in April 2024 and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour on multiple charges, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy, money laundering, and procurement breaches.

The former MASLOC boss left Ghana before the trial was concluded. According to court records, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu had permission to travel abroad for medical reasons at the time.

After the judgment, she did not return to Ghana to serve the jail term handed to her by the court.

Her extradition signifies a key step in efforts by Ghanaian authorities to enforce the judgment and bring her back to serve her sentence.

Reactions to Sedina's extradition

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the extradition of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu shared by @ghchronicles on X. Read them below:

@ddeeffaauulltt said:

"Ofori Atta...neeeeeexttt."

@AccraSmall wrote:

"NDC will surely sacrifice this woman so they can discipline Ofori-Atta."

@Frank4391044882 said:

"Her party is in power Do you think this woman will be put in jail, or will it be made to look like she’s in jail while she’s quietly enjoying her life elsewhere?"

@nyamekye_e2612 wrote:

"Ken Ofori-Atta won't get away; he, too, will be brought home to face trial. He's even the biggest political thief in the history of Ghana's politics. All the sleaze that happened under his watch, Ken Ofori-Atta had a hand in it, including the Pwalugu dam."

@jaydohGh said:

"Very, very good. Sets the tone for many more to come. Regardless of party affiliation, we must get them all, including the chief julor by name, KOA."

Source: YEN.com.gh