Ghanaian investor Gabriel broke down how buying a Sprinter for GH₵200,000 and hiring a driver could turn into a steady income business in Ghana

He estimated that the vehicle could generate GH₵500 daily, translating into GH₵12,000 monthly and GH¢144,000 yearly if it runs consistently

After factoring in maintenance costs of GH₵50,000 over three years, he projected a net profit of about GH₵182,000 from the transport business

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A Ghanaian investor and financial educator, Gabriel, has sparked many social media users' discussions after sharing what he believes is a realistic passive income idea in Ghana.

Financial advisor shares how much a Sprinter costs in Ghana and what it can make in a year. Image credit: beterdays_ahead

Source: Twitter

Gabriel, who identifies himself online as an engineer, investor, and financial educator, made the point in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he broke down how owning a Sprinter and hiring someone to run it could become a steady business.

In his explanation, he suggested that a person could buy a Sprinter for around GH₵200,000 and put it to work in a busy transport area where there is constant demand for movement.

Gabriel estimated earnings from the commercial vehicle

According to the figures he shared, the vehicle could bring in about GH₵500 daily, which would amount to GH₵3,000 weekly if it works six days a week.

He further estimated that the same vehicle could generate GH₵12,000 monthly and around GH₵144,000 yearly.

Looking at the business over a longer period, Gabriel projected that the Sprinter could make GH₵432,000 in three years.

He also factored in the likely cost of keeping the vehicle on the road, estimating maintenance over the three years at GH₵50,000.

After subtracting both the maintenance cost and the original cost of the vehicle, he concluded that the owner could make an estimated GH₵182,000 net profit after three years.

Gabriel added that one of the major benefits of such a business is the low daily involvement, especially once the driver becomes trustworthy and reliable.

Check out the X post below:

His post has since drawn attention online, especially among young Ghanaians interested in practical business ideas and transport-based side hustles.

While many agreed that the idea looks promising on paper, others noted that the actual profit could depend on several real-life factors such as fuel prices, route demand, repairs, police issues, spare parts and driver honesty.

Still, the discussion has put the spotlight on commercial transport as one of the business options many Ghanaians continue to consider due to the constant demand for public movement in major towns and cities.

A Ghanaian auto dealer lists the alleged weekly earnings from a Bolt driver operating a Toyota Voxy, sparking an online debate. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik & GGM

Source: UGC

How much Bolt drivers earn with Voxy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian auto dealer Elconshi Auto shared how much a Voxy driver reportedly made weekly from commercial use.

He explained that the amount was based on sales, not profit, as costs like fuel and maintenance were excluded.

The claim sparked debate, with many comparing the Voxy’s earning potential to that of working for Bolt and Uber.

Source: YEN.com.gh