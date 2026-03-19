Ghanaian auto dealer Elconshi Auto got people talking after sharing how much a Voxy driver reportedly made weekly from commercial use

He explained that the amount was sales, not profit, as costs like fuel and maintenance were excluded

The claim sparked debate online, with many comparing the Voxy’s earning potential to that of Bolt and Uber driving

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A Ghanaian auto dealer, Elconshi Auto, has sparked fresh conversations online after sharing insights into how much drivers can reportedly make using a Toyota Voxy for commercial purposes.

Bolt driver shares his weekly earnings driving a Toyota Voxy. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik & GGM

Source: UGC

In a short video posted on TikTok, the dealer spoke about a driver identified as Randy, who is said to be generating steady weekly sales from operating the vehicle.

How much the Bolt driver makes weekly

Speaking casually, Elconshi explained that the driver makes about GH¢3,000 every week.

“Okay, this is a quick one, guys. This is an update on Randy. He said he makes 3,000 cedis a week driving Voxy,” he said.

He quickly clarified that the GH¢3,000 represents total sales and not actual profit.

According to him, the amount does not include expenses such as fuel, food or personal tips, meaning the real take-home income would be lower after deductions.

Elconshi Autos added that the vehicle is used strictly for commercial purposes, a model that has become common in Ghana’s growing transport space.

The video also featured an on-screen caption that read: “Voxy is now the new cash cow aside from Toyota Hiace. Invest in it now.”

The statement has since drawn mixed reactions online, with many comparing Voxy’s potential to other income-generating vehicles already popular in Ghana.

Toyota Voxy is becoming a trend

While the Toyota Hiace continues to dominate the commercial transport sector, smaller vehicles like the Voxy are gaining attention, especially among drivers who operate through ride-hailing platforms like Bolt and Uber.

Unlike traditional 'trotros", Voxy drivers can use the vehicle for both shuttle services and ride-hailing, giving them more flexibility.

Some drivers say combining regular commercial trips with Bolt or Uber rides helps increase daily earnings, especially during peak hours.

Watch the TikTok video below:

However, just like the GH¢3,000 weekly sales mentioned in the video, earnings from Bolt and Uber are also not pure profit. Drivers still have to deal with fuel costs, maintenance and commissions charged by the platforms.

For many social media users, the video was both eye-catching and thought-provoking.

While some were impressed by the numbers, others were quick to point out that actual profits depend heavily on how the vehicle is managed.

In the end, the discussion has highlighted one key point: whether through trotros, Voxy, or ride-hailing platforms, vehicle ownership in Ghana can be profitable, but only when the numbers are carefully understood.

Dealer breaks down six dependable cars for Uber and Bolt in Ghana. Image credit: alphatee42

Source: UGC

Influencer shared reliable cars for Uber business

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian car influencer, Alpha, shared a ranked list of cars he believes are the most practical for Uber in Ghana, focusing on fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and durability.

He explained that his number one choice stands out for being cheap to fix and strong enough to handle long hours of daily commercial use.

The TikTok influencer later captioned the video “save money and stress,” encouraging drivers to invest in cars that reduce expenses and increase profit.

Source: YEN.com.gh