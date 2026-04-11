Bawumia and NPP supporter Sheedon has alleged her sister has been physically assaulting her in a shocking TikTok video

The TikToker claimed her sister's show of public affection contrasts with the story of abuse and violence at home

In tears, Sheedon warned the public to hold her sister accountable if anything happened to her

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist Sheedon has publicly alleged that her younger sister has been physically assaulting her.

NPP supporter Sheedon accuses her younger sister of assaulting her. Photo source: @sheedon, @delayghana

Source: Instagram

In a recent video which surfaced on April 11, 2026, she has put Ghanaians on notice that her sibling should be held legally responsible if anything happens to her.

The video, making the rounds on social media, showed Sheedon, who vigorously campaigned for the NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections, claiming that her younger sister had been beating her regularly.

According to her, despite their age difference, her sister had been taking advantage of her diminutive stature to assault her at home for a long time now.

She noted that she had decided to speak publicly because the situation had reached a point where she could no longer stay silent.

"If anything happens to me, hold my younger sister accountable and let the law take its due course," she said in the video.

The Bawumia supporter alleged that her sister had poured parazone (bleach) into her face and hit her with a pestle moments before she recorded the video.

"This is my pure sister, my younger sister. She used this, parazone, to pour on my face. I want you guys to know that I can't forgive her."

Sheedon added that her sister's public declarations of love for her on social media do not reflect what goes on privately, suggesting a significant gap between the family's public image and her personal experience at home.

"She claims she loves me when we come online, but look at what she does to me every single day, but look at what she has done. I want you guys to see if I today I die, she killed me," she said amid tears.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Sheedon jabs John Mahama over cocoa saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sheedon had caused outrage after blasting President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC over the cocoa saga.

Her video came after some farmers protested against the reduced cocoa prices, which have since caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

Sheedon’s political narrative has sparked a massive reaction on social media, with some jabbing her while others supported her ideology.

Source: YEN.com.gh