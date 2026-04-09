A young Ghanaian lady shared her stance on being a mother, and that got many people talking on social media

The young lady stated that she does not want to be a mother and gave reasons for her unusual decision

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment sections to share their varied thoughts

A young Ghanaian lady caused a frenzy on social media when she stated that she did not want to have children.

The young lady gave some reasons for her position on childbirth and hoped that people would respect her decision.

A Ghanaian lady says she does not want to have children. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young lady stated that she has always known she did not want to have children, but was unable to make her intentions public for fear of what others would say.

However, she is now able to boldly declare her stance on childbirth, even though the fear of judgment has not vanished completely.

"I don't want children. It took me so long to be able to open my mouth and say that in front of people. Even now, when I say it, I still think: 'maybe someone will sit and judge me and say I'm saying negative things with my mouth and that one day I'd regret it.' I'm ready to say it now."

According to the young lady, she does not know why most women, despite their accomplishments in life, are, in the end, reduced to being mothers.

She gave an instance where some top Ghanaian women attended a program at her workplace, but after everything go back to being mothers.

"Is that all there is? At the end of the day, I am reduced to being a mother? I had less positive things to say about motherhood when I was younger; it is now that I have gotten older that I see motherhood as a good thing."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to lady's stance on motherhood

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@HakimAdams13 said:

"She should go and say that in front of her mother."

@Nkutonation wrote:

"I just want to know the kinda home she comes from."

@KerlBagg said:

"Look at her head😂😂, if someone wasn’t a mother, where would you have been?"

@Texel_Scrilla wrote:

"It’s a good decision because you’ll save these kids from trolls.🤣🤣🤣. As Mukui deɛ we support your decision with 6000 rice bags"

@DMSix9 said:

"When you grow old, and there’s no one to take care of you, maybe you’ll reconsider your decision."

@Iam_Monney wrote:

"Not every human will have kids or get married. Just allow them."

@anonymousxhuman said:

"She messed up by citing the public figures and saying she doesn’t want to be reduced to a mother🤦🏾‍♂️."

Source: YEN.com.gh