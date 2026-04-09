A Ghanaian man travelled to Canada and sent money to his wife back in Ghana to facilitate their building project, but that did not happen

The man's wife used the money to fund her travel to Europe without informing her husband, and later called him months after she arrived abroad

Ghanaians on social media who watched the man recount his emotional story thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

A Ghanaian woman reportedly used her husband's money to travel to Europe from Ghana without the man's knowledge.

The husband, who lived in Canada, was undertaking a building project back in Ghana and sent some money to his wife to facilitate the process.

A Ghanaian woman uses money meant for a building project to travel to Europe. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the man said it was his wife who encouraged him to travel abroad so they could secure a better future for their children.

"My wife convinced me to travel abroad for the sake of the future of our children. When I travelled, I did not hand my business in Ghana over to her because of her poor relationship with money. However, she started complaining."

"So I sent her GH₵120,000 to fund a building project we were undertaking. After she received the money, I did not hear foe a while. My wife later called me to inform me that she had left for Europe."

Upon further enquiries, the woman told her husband that she used the GH₵120,000 he sent for the building to fund her travel. She promised to pay back the money when she could.

The man said his wife's action has left him disappointed. He added that even though he reported the incident to his in-laws, they did not do anything about it.

The man said he now wants to return to Ghana since it was not his idea to travel.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens console hurt husband

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@charleslistowel2124 said:

"He is out of Europe 🌍 now people will chop her left and right, she will run to her husband back, but the man shouldn't take her back."

@danitee199 wrote:

"Both the wife and husband are eye reds. The husband was OK in Ghana but still eyeing his family members in Canada."

@ampaware123 said:

"Don’t worry much, brother. She will soon find out the hustle abroad. She will soon appreciate your efforts."

@Candywine970 wrote:

"Matter Dey, we listen, and we don’t judge hmmm."

@IamEddy said:

"Unfortunately, this wife will definitely regret her travelling. She's childish, to be frank."

@judyagbemade1939 wrote:

"You claim your wife is greedy, so you don't allow her to have access to your money. You deserve everything you got. Hmm."

@clementodoidarko2739 said:

"You married a woman who is ired, you get lion heart oo bro😂. Forget about her wai."

@AgyakuOwusu wrote:

"This man needs to conduct DNA for children; he must stay away from the woman 👩."

@dawudambemah7211 said:

"Man, just move on, focus, and do what you wanna do wai take care of your children, masa that’s not the end of your life 😊❤.

Afua divorced her husband and has custody of her children. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Woman shares ex-husband's abuse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua, a Ghanaian in Canada, narrated how she escaped from her ex-husband due to severe abuse.

Despite an apology, the abuse continued in Canada, leading her to leave, and he reported her for kidnapping.

Afua later gained full custody after the divorce, as her ex-husband abandoned the children.

Source: YEN.com.gh