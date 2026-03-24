Popular Ghanaian TikToker Sheedon has caused outrage as she has blasted President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC over the cocoa saga

This comes after some farmers protested against the reduced cocoa prices, which have since caught the attention of many Ghanaians

Sheedon’s political narrative has sparked a massive reaction on social media, with some jabbing her while others supported her ideology

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Popular Ghanaian TikTok star and NPP activist Sheedon has broken her silence on the cocoa saga, blasting President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

TikToker Sheedon criticises President Mahama and the NDC over the cocoa farmers' saga. Image credit: Sheedon, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In recent weeks, cocoa prices have become a topic for discussion after the NDC government revised the producer price of cocoa to achieve competitive pricing and address acute liquidity challenges in the sector.

A couple of days ago, some angry cocoa farmers protested against the reduced prices, triggering stakeholders to share varied opinions about the alarming situation.

TikTok Sheedon reacts to cocoa saga

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TikToker Sheedon has criticised the president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government for reducing cocoa prices.

According to her, the political party has yet to fulfil a single campaign promise for cocoa farmers. She claimed they are gradually losing ground and if care is not taken, farmers would sell their lands for galamsey.

“I just can not comprehend. The NDC has not fulfilled any of their campaign promises for cocoa farmers. At least they should have maintained the prices put in place by the former NPP government, but they have rather reduced them,” she said.

“NDC promised the farmers fertilisers, but nothing has been done about that. Is it that the National Democratic Congress is happy with how the cocoa farmers are crying?” She questioned.

The TikToker Sheedon further said;

“So will the NDC be able to go to the cocoa farmers to campaign in the coming elections? They are losing ground, and if care is not taken, the farmers will sell their lands out for galamsey. The government has ignored the cry of these poor farmers.”

The Instagram video of Sheedon is below:

Reactions to Sheedon's remarks about cocoa saga

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the NPP activist Sheedon's comment about the cocoa saga.

Sandy wrote:

“What she is saying is true. I am not an NPP member, though, but she is right. What is going on does not make sense.”

Sehrnam wrote:

“I do not vote, but this lady needs economic knowledge and wisdom.”

Bismarck wrote:

“Why are we always wishing for bad things in the name of politics? Even if it happens, we, the citizens, will be the ones to suffer, not the politicians.”

Big Scratch wrote:

“I understand the message, but the person sending the message is raising my BP.”

Cutie wrote:

“I am not into politics, but she is making sense.”

President Mahama speaks about being affected by the reduced cocoa prices. Image credit: John Dramani Mahama, Anonymous Participant

Source: Facebook

President Mahama affected by cocoa price reduction

Speaking at the inaugural Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition in Accra on February 17, 2026, John Dramani Mahama sympathised with cocoa farmers after the prices were reduced, indicating that he is a farmer and has also been affected by the price cuts.

He further disclosed that fluctuations in global cocoa prices and recent adjustments within the industry had direct consequences for farmers, pleading with stakeholders to appreciate the difficult balance required in managing the sector.

“I planted cocoa on 50 acres, so I am a cocoa farmer. When the price was reduced by the government, it affected me too,” he said.

"I want to sympathise with farmers so that when we take policy decisions, we understand the impact and feel it ourselves. If the price of fertiliser is high, I feel it because I also buy fertiliser,” he added.

Watch the Facebook video of President Mahama below:

COCOBOD slashes salaries amid cocoa sector crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Cocoa Board announced salary reductions for its executive management in response to ongoing liquidity challenges within the cocoa sector.

The underfire board said the pay cuts will take immediate effect and will remain in place for the remainder of the 2025/2026 season.

Source: YEN.com.gh