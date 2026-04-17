Seven women have been arrested by the Koforidua Central Police Command for allegedly possessing and selling palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye following FDA surveillance in 2025

Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the harmful industrial chemical, prompting further investigations that traced the products to suspected producers in Akyem Maase

The FDA has warned that Sudan dye is unsafe for human consumption and linked to serious health risks, including cancer, urging the public and traders to avoid its use in food products

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The Koforidua Central Police Command has reportedly arrested seven women for allegedly possessing and selling palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the FDA conducted market surveillance in Koforidua in 2025, during which samples of the palm oil were collected for laboratory testing.

Police arrest seven women over the sale of adulterated palm oil with Sudan dye. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service & VW Pics / Contributor via Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The findings showed the presence of Sudan dye in some of the products on sale.

Following the results of the test, the FDA took action against the traders involved in the sale of the contaminated palm oil.

It consequently reported the matter to the Koforidua Central Police Command to conduct further investigations and identify the distributors of the adulterated palm oil.

The investigations led to the arrest of the seven women on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

According to the report, the suspects are believed to be producers from Akyem Maase in the Eastern Region who supply palm oil to market women in Koforidua.

Investigations are ongoing to clamp down on more suspects involved in the sale and production of the contaminated palm oil.

FDA warns against use of Sudan dye

Meanwhile, the FDA has issued a strong warning against the use of Sudan dye in food products.

The substance, according to the FDA, is an industrial chemical commonly used in manufacturing textiles, leather, plastics, paper, hair products, mineral oils, waxes and cosmetics to add colour.

Unfortunately, this dye is used by some palm oil producers and traders to enhance the colour of the food product.

Health authorities have also cautioned against the use of Sudan dye, stressing that it is not safe for human consumption and must not be used as a food additive.

Sudan dye has also been linked to serious health risks, including cancer, because of its carcinogenic and mutagenic properties.

Consumption of contaminated palm oil, according to health experts, also poses other medical problems such as migraines, severe allergic reactions, hives and hyperactivity in children.

The FDA closes down 16 food joints in Accra for operating without hygiene permits. Photo credit: FDA Ghana/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: UGC

16 restaurants in Accra closed by FDA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that sixteen food outlets in Accra were closed down by the FDA for operating without valid hygiene permits.

The affected establishments were shut down on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, for failing to meet the FDA's regulatory requirements.

Some of the popular food outlets closed by the FDA included Cheesecake House, Dolce Frizzante, Onda, Alora Beach Resort, among others.

In the public notice, which was shared on social media, the FDA warned that, effective 1 February 2026, all eateries operating without a valid Food Hygiene Permit would be closed down.

Source: YEN.com.gh