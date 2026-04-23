The Methodist Church of Ghana supports forgiveness after a viral video of a member's remarks on her bishop

Presiding Bishop emphasises compassion and spiritual reflection amidst public backlash over the incident

Church expresses concern for members' emotional well-being, reaffirming its commitment to care and reconciliation

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The Methodist Church of Ghana has reacted to the viral video with a church member calling her bishop a thief.

The Presiding Bishop of the church, Most Reverend Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, suggested forgiveness, compassion, and spiritual reflection in a statement while backing the angry member.

The Methodist Church of Ghana speaks on the viral video with a church member calling her bishop a thief. Credit: Most Reverend Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu

Source: Facebook

In a statement shared on X on April 22, the Church referenced scripture to frame its response, quoting Jesus in John 9:39:

“I came into this world for judgment, so that those who do not see may see and those who do see may become blind.”

The church also clarified that the video was from a while ago, without specifying the actual date of the incident.

The Church revealed that it had already engaged the situation through appropriate channels, extending “love and compassion” to the member involved.

“She is hurting by the public attacks. Mama, our love for you is unconditional."

The Presiding Bishop also commended the minister for showing restraint.

How the Methodist Church tithe saga began

A member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church has sparked intense debate after openly criticising the church’s leadership over its tithing policy, which she claims contradicts biblical teachings.

The unidentified woman made the remarks during a church group meeting, excerpts of which have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public attention.

According to her, the controversy stems from a sermon delivered by the church’s pastor, who referenced Bible passage Malachi 3:8-9, stating that individuals who fail to pay their tithes are “robbing God” and could be likened to armed robbers.

Reacting to the interpretation, the woman argued that if that reasoning were applied, then the church’s leaders, including the bishop and elders, would also be guilty.

She was heard saying that if non-tithe payers were to be described in such terms, then the label should equally apply to the leadership of the church.

The woman further raised concerns about what she described as an internal policy that denies financial support to members who do not pay tithes, particularly during funerals and personal emergencies.

She argued that such a system was unfair and discouraging, insisting that contributions made by members were not reflected in the support they received when in need.

According to her, although she is gainfully employed and capable of paying substantial tithes, she has chosen not to do so because she disagrees with how the system operates.

We can't tax churches for tithes and offerings - GRA boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority said it does not have the power to demand taxes from the tithes and offerings of churches.

There have been calls for the GRA to tax the services of Churches, which, according to many, has been a highly lucrative business venture.

Source: YEN.com.gh