The Ghana Police Service firmly dismissed widespread social media rumours on November 30, 2025, that the IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has passed away

In a strongly worded statement, the Service urged the public to disregard the false claims and warned that spreading such disinformation was a prosecutable offence

The rumours surfaced just days after President John Dramani Mahama approved a two-year extension to keep IGP Yohunu in office beyond the retirement age

The Ghana Police Service has denied rumours that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has passed away.

On November 30, 2025, rumours emerged on social media that Ghana’s chief law enforcement officer, who was recently granted a two-year extension on his retirement, had died.

In a strongly worded statement released after the rumours went viral, the Police Service denied the claims and said the IGP was alive and well.

"The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to some speculation that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, is deceased." the statement began.

"We wish to categorically state that these reports are false. The IGP is alive and well and going about his duties as expected. We urge our officers, family members, loved ones, and the general public to disregard these reports."

The Ghana Police Service subsequently warned that anyone who spreads such falsehoods was breaking the law and subject to prosecution if identified.

"We would like to caution persons behind these malicious, insensitive, and reckless claims to note that disinformation constitutes an offence and perpetrators will be brought to justice when identified," the statement concluded.

Mahama extends IGP Christian Yohunu’s tenure

The unfortunate rumours about the death of the IGP occurred a few days after he received an extension from President John Dramani Mahama to continue leading the Police Service

IGP Tetteh Yohunu was appointed on March 13, 2025, but was close to the retirement age of 60. The extension allows him to continue leading the Ghana Police Service despite crossing the retirement age.

He was previously a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, a role he assumed in July 2024 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to reports, the Police Council recommended his tenure be extended by two years, a recommendation President John Mahama approved.

