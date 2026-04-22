Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber and travel content creator Berthold Kobby Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has shared his first public reflections after being involved in an accident in Zambia.

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Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya speaks on how blessed Africa is as a continent and the need for unity. Image credit: mrghanababy/Instagram, Powerful Africa

Source: UGC

The incident reportedly occurred on April 20, 2026, the very same day he achieved a major milestone of 2 million subscribers on YouTube, placing him among Africa’s most followed travel content creators, alongside personalities such as Akpenebrigittemon, Father Ankrah and others.

Despite the incident, the moment marked a double highlight in his journey, one of achievement and reflection on his travels across the continent.

God lives in Africa - Wode Maya asserts

Speaking hours after the incident, Wode Maya drew widespread attention with a heartfelt message shared in a video on his Instagram page @mrghanababy.

In the video, he reflected deeply on Africa’s natural beauty, culture, and spiritual richness, describing the continent as uniquely blessed.

Sitting in what appeared to be a serene natural environment, surrounded by tall trees forming a calming canopy, he spoke with visible appreciation for the landscape around him. Sunlight filtered gently through the leaves, casting soft patterns on the green earth below, while the atmosphere reflected a quiet, almost heavenly calmness.

He described Africa as a place where nature itself feels alive and divine.

“Whether you like it or not, whether you believe it or not, Africa is the most beautiful in the whole wide world,” he said.

He further explained that Africa’s identity as the motherland is tied to its role in the world’s history and creation.

“This is why Africa is called the motherland. Africa gave birth to the rest of the continents. The more I travel within Africa, the more I appreciate God,” he stated.

According to him, the presence of nature across the continent reflects a deeper spiritual connection.

“To me, God lives in Africa, because every corner you find yourself in Africa, you see God exhibiting how wonderful He is,” he added.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Wode Maya calls for African unity beyond borders

In another emotional reflection, Wode Maya shared his personal belief that Africa represents a form of paradise on earth, based on his extensive travels across the continent.

Captured sitting on a fallen tree branch in a peaceful forest-like setting, he appeared relaxed as he took in the beautiful surroundings of Zambia. Tall trees surrounded him, offering shade, while soft sunlight broke through in gentle rays. In the distance, animals, including giraffes, moved calmly across open green fields, adding to the natural beauty of the scene.

He described the experience as deeply spiritual and overwhelming in its beauty.

“I know Christians might be angry at me, but if you ask me, the real heaven is Africa, because everywhere I find myself in Africa I just see God,” he said.

He used the moment to encourage Africans to embrace their continent and explore its full potential.

“It’s time for Africans to live and explore the beautiful continent. Wherever you find yourself in Africa is your home. Forget about the artificial borders that were not created by Africa,” he urged.

Wode Maya further called for unity and a shift in mindset among Africans, encouraging people to see one another beyond the physical divisions.

“It’s time we emancipate ourselves from mental slavery and see fellow Africans as brothers and sisters,” he said, borrowing from the words of legendary musician Bob Marley.

"Visit Africa. Come make anywhere in Africa your home," he concluded.

25-year-old Israel Kamoah Ashitei dies under worrying circumstances during a trip to South Africa, reportedly organised by MISUGHA. Image credit: askghmedia/X, Getty image

Source: UGC

Young Ghanaian man dies in South Africa

YEN.com.gh on April 20, 2026, published that a 25-year-old Ghanaian graduate, identified as Israel Kamoah Ashitei, reportedly lost his life in South Africa under circumstances that have triggered public concern and calls for investigation.

According to reports shared by @askghmedia on X, the graduate of Accra Technical University (ATU) travelled to South Africa on March 25, 2026, after being linked to a trip reportedly organised by the Millennium Supporters Union of Ghana (MISUGHA).

Source: YEN.com.gh