Regina Van Helvert reacted after a viral TikTok video cast doubt over the future of her marriage, sparking conversations online

The TV3 presenter addressed the claims directly, sending a message that quickly caught attention across social media

Her response has shifted the tone of the discussion, with many now weighing in on the early criticism surrounding her marriage

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Regina Van Helvert has responded strongly to critics and negative predictions surrounding her marriage, making it clear she is not shaken by online commentary.

Regina Van Helvert breaks the silence on doom talk about her marriage. Image credit: Regina Van-Helvert

Source: Instagram

The TV3 presenter, who recently tied the knot, addressed claims circulating on social media suggesting her marriage would not last.

The comments gained attention after a video surfaced from a TikTok blogger known as Verify, who cast doubt on the longevity of her union, claiming it might not go beyond two years.

The video quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

While some supported the blogger’s opinion, others described the prediction as unnecessary and disrespectful, especially considering that Regina had only just begun her new journey as a married woman.

Regina Van-Helvert is optimistic about her marriage

In a response that has since gone viral, Regina did not hold back. Speaking confidently, she dismissed the negative remarks and reaffirmed her commitment to her marriage.

“I’m a married woman now! You didn’t hear what my husband said, we will celebrate anniversaries upon anniversaries,” she said.

Her statement has been widely shared online, with many praising her for standing her ground and defending her marriage.

Supporters have also pointed out that public figures often face intense scrutiny, especially when it comes to relationships, but how they respond can shape public perception.

Regina’s response appears to reflect both confidence and optimism about her future with her husband, known publicly as Chris Kweku.

While details about him remain limited, the couple’s decision to keep aspects of their relationship private has not stopped public interest from growing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Moments like this highlight the pressure that comes with being in the public eye, where even personal milestones such as marriage become topics of public debate.

For Regina, however, the focus seems to remain on building her marriage rather than responding continuously to critics.

As conversations continue online, her response has shifted the narrative, with many now rooting for her and expressing hope that her marriage thrives despite the early doubts.

For now, Regina Van Helvert appears focused, confident, and unbothered, making it clear that she is ready to embrace married life on her own terms, regardless of the noise surrounding it.

Regina Van-Helvert breaks her silence after her wedding with a playful interaction with her husband, Dr Chris. Image credit: @reginavanhelvert

Source: UGC

Regina Van-Helvert broke silence on her wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh Regina Van-Helvert broke her silence on Sunday, April 26, sharing her first post-wedding video a day after her white wedding ceremony.

The Ladies Circle co-host married Dr Chris on April 24 and 25, with the traditional and white wedding events earning major praise online.

Regina's video with her husband sparked reactions, with Ghanaians attempting to guess the message her husband tried to send her.

Source: YEN.com.gh