Popular car dealer Frank Auto advised first-time buyers in 2026 to focus on reliability, fuel economy, and low maintenance costs when choosing their first vehicle

He explained that the model he recommended is easy to service in West Africa because many mechanics understand it well, and spare parts are easier to deal with

Frank Auto also noted that even some older locally used versions can still be a smart buy if they have been properly maintained and kept in good condition

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Popular social media car dealer Frank Auto has shared what he believes is one of the smartest choices for anyone planning to buy their first car in 2026.

Frank Auto highlights one safe option for anyone buying their first car. Image credit: thefrankautos & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video that has caught the attention of car lovers and first-time buyers, Frank Auto broke down the kind of vehicle he believes offers the right balance of reliability, affordability, low maintenance, and driving comfort.

According to him, a first car should not just look good; it should also be practical enough to save its owner from unnecessary stress.

Frank Autos recommended the Honda Civic

That is why he recommended the Honda Civic, especially models from 2017 up to the present generation.

In his view, the Honda Civic remains one of the most sensible first car options because it checks many of the boxes new drivers and young buyers often look for.

Frank Auto explained that the Honda Civic is easy to maintain, fuel-efficient, and reliable.

He added that one of its strongest advantages is how many mechanics already understand the car, especially across West Africa.

For a first-time buyer, that means less struggle when it comes to servicing, repairs, and general maintenance.

He also pointed out that the cost of fixing the Honda Civic is not usually too expensive, which is another reason he sees it as a beginner-friendly option.

In his opinion, anyone buying their first car should think beyond appearance and focus more on what the ownership experience will actually feel like after purchase.

Another point he made was about driving experience. While many buyers usually compare Honda to Toyota when shopping for practical cars, Frank Auto said the Honda Civic gives drivers a more enjoyable feel on the road.

According to him, it offers that little extra excitement while remaining sensible and dependable.

Interestingly, he did not limit his advice to only newer models.

Watch the TikTok video below:

To him, getting a clean and well-cared-for older Honda Civic would still be a smart decision for someone entering car ownership.

For many first-time buyers in 2026, Frank Auto’s message was simple. If you want a car that saves you stress, helps you manage costs, and still gives you a good driving experience, the Honda Civic is one of the safest places to start.

Ghanaian auto dealer shares hard truths about purchasing used cars. Image credit: Alexey Kopytko. Klaus, Vedfelt (Getty Images).

Source: Getty Images

Dealer shared truths about buying used cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian auto dealer, Carvary Autos, has exposed the costly mistake many buyers make immediately they see a shiny used car.

He shared one simple question every buyer must ask before paying or risk regretting it at the mechanic shop.

According to him, stretching your budget and ignoring key checks could turn your dream car into a financial nightmare.

Source: YEN.com.gh