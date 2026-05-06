A video of Captain Smart is trending after he shared his displeasure over his observations at the US Embassy

This comes after he criticised the treatment meted out to Ghanaians who visit the embassy for the application of visas

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the treatment of visa applicants

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Popular Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has reacted strongly after visiting the US Embassy in Accra.

Speaking on his show on Onua TV, Onua Maakye, the outspoken host, raised concerns over the treatment being given to Ghanaians who throng the embassy for visas.

Captain Smart slams the US Embassy, accuses them of bad treatment to Ghanaian who apply for a visa. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Facebook, JACK GUEZ /Getty Images

Source: UGC

He wondered why the US embassy refuses to give refunds after denying visa applications.

“I am paying for something. You are saying you have refused me the visa, so why don’t you refund my money?” he queried.

At a point, Captain Smart became emotional as he opened up about a conversation he had with a 70-year-old visa applicant he met at the embassy.

His concern was the poor treatment meted out to the woman, who had been sitting on the floor while waiting for long hours to be issued a visa.

“If not for anything, would the ambassador allow his mother to be seated on the floor?” he asked.

Onua TV presenter Captain Smart cries out over the treatment meted out to Ghanaians at the US Embassy. Photo credit: Onua TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ghana among countries with high US visa refusal rates

The rant by Captain Smart comes on the back of a US Department of State report, which disclosed that Ghana made the list of African countries with some of the highest visa refusal rates in 2025.

Ghana was ranked 16th in Africa in the top 20 countries with the highest visa refusal rates.

Somalia took the first spot with 83.52%, South Sudan came in second with 76.09%, Gambia was ranked third with 75.29%, Guinea-Bissau took the fourth spot with 75.17%, and Senegal followed in fifth place with 73.96%.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Captain Smart’s rant about US Embassy

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions on his disclosure, with many commending him for speaking on the matter.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“God bless Captain Smart for speaking on these issues. I don’t know why this is not topical in Ghana. The US Embassy has disrespected Ghana for far too long, and this must stop. I support your call to demand that a refund be made if a visa is refused. Also, the government should speak up against some of these things.”

Jay Martin wrote:

“I think at least half of the money can be refunded since they also pay their workers and incur costs on transactions (receiving your documents, going through them, posting, etc.). Like the banks, they charge COT every month whether you receive it or not.”

US re-vets visas issued under Biden era

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is re-examining cases of individuals who were granted immigration benefits under former US President Joe Biden.

According to the agency, migrants should be on the lookout in the wake of this initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh