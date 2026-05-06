Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Captain Smart Laments Treatment of Ghanaians Seeking Visas at US Embassy
People

Captain Smart Laments Treatment of Ghanaians Seeking Visas at US Embassy

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • A video of Captain Smart is trending after he shared his displeasure over his observations at the US Embassy
  • This comes after he criticised the treatment meted out to Ghanaians who visit the embassy for the application of visas
  • Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the treatment of visa applicants

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has reacted strongly after visiting the US Embassy in Accra.

Speaking on his show on Onua TV, Onua Maakye, the outspoken host, raised concerns over the treatment being given to Ghanaians who throng the embassy for visas.

Captain Smart, Onua TV, Ghana, USA, Embassy, America
Captain Smart slams the US Embassy, accuses them of bad treatment to Ghanaian who apply for a visa. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Facebook, JACK GUEZ /Getty Images
Source: UGC

He wondered why the US embassy refuses to give refunds after denying visa applications.

“I am paying for something. You are saying you have refused me the visa, so why don’t you refund my money?” he queried.

Read also

Young man rejected by Ghana Army joins US military, shares reason for being denied

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At a point, Captain Smart became emotional as he opened up about a conversation he had with a 70-year-old visa applicant he met at the embassy.

His concern was the poor treatment meted out to the woman, who had been sitting on the floor while waiting for long hours to be issued a visa.

“If not for anything, would the ambassador allow his mother to be seated on the floor?” he asked.
Captain, Smart, Resign, Media, General, Ghana, Onua, US Embassy
Onua TV presenter Captain Smart cries out over the treatment meted out to Ghanaians at the US Embassy. Photo credit: Onua TV/Facebook
Source: Facebook

Ghana among countries with high US visa refusal rates

The rant by Captain Smart comes on the back of a US Department of State report, which disclosed that Ghana made the list of African countries with some of the highest visa refusal rates in 2025.

Ghana was ranked 16th in Africa in the top 20 countries with the highest visa refusal rates.

Somalia took the first spot with 83.52%, South Sudan came in second with 76.09%, Gambia was ranked third with 75.29%, Guinea-Bissau took the fourth spot with 75.17%, and Senegal followed in fifth place with 73.96%.

Read also

Ghanaian content creator becomes a US citizen, details his journey

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Reactions to Captain Smart’s rant about US Embassy

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions on his disclosure, with many commending him for speaking on the matter.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“God bless Captain Smart for speaking on these issues. I don’t know why this is not topical in Ghana. The US Embassy has disrespected Ghana for far too long, and this must stop. I support your call to demand that a refund be made if a visa is refused. Also, the government should speak up against some of these things.”

Jay Martin wrote:

“I think at least half of the money can be refunded since they also pay their workers and incur costs on transactions (receiving your documents, going through them, posting, etc.). Like the banks, they charge COT every month whether you receive it or not.”

Read also

Kubala King begins new kingdom chapter in Sunyani forest after deportation

US re-vets visas issued under Biden era

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is re-examining cases of individuals who were granted immigration benefits under former US President Joe Biden.

According to the agency, migrants should be on the lookout in the wake of this initiative.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Bumpy johnsons daughters Hannah owo Illegal water connection Senegals world cup fate Ella mundy