Captain Smart Laments Treatment of Ghanaians Seeking Visas at US Embassy
- A video of Captain Smart is trending after he shared his displeasure over his observations at the US Embassy
- This comes after he criticised the treatment meted out to Ghanaians who visit the embassy for the application of visas
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the treatment of visa applicants
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Popular Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has reacted strongly after visiting the US Embassy in Accra.
Speaking on his show on Onua TV, Onua Maakye, the outspoken host, raised concerns over the treatment being given to Ghanaians who throng the embassy for visas.
He wondered why the US embassy refuses to give refunds after denying visa applications.
“I am paying for something. You are saying you have refused me the visa, so why don’t you refund my money?” he queried.
At a point, Captain Smart became emotional as he opened up about a conversation he had with a 70-year-old visa applicant he met at the embassy.
His concern was the poor treatment meted out to the woman, who had been sitting on the floor while waiting for long hours to be issued a visa.
“If not for anything, would the ambassador allow his mother to be seated on the floor?” he asked.
Ghana among countries with high US visa refusal rates
The rant by Captain Smart comes on the back of a US Department of State report, which disclosed that Ghana made the list of African countries with some of the highest visa refusal rates in 2025.
Ghana was ranked 16th in Africa in the top 20 countries with the highest visa refusal rates.
Somalia took the first spot with 83.52%, South Sudan came in second with 76.09%, Gambia was ranked third with 75.29%, Guinea-Bissau took the fourth spot with 75.17%, and Senegal followed in fifth place with 73.96%.
At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to Captain Smart’s rant about US Embassy
Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions on his disclosure, with many commending him for speaking on the matter.
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
“God bless Captain Smart for speaking on these issues. I don’t know why this is not topical in Ghana. The US Embassy has disrespected Ghana for far too long, and this must stop. I support your call to demand that a refund be made if a visa is refused. Also, the government should speak up against some of these things.”
Jay Martin wrote:
“I think at least half of the money can be refunded since they also pay their workers and incur costs on transactions (receiving your documents, going through them, posting, etc.). Like the banks, they charge COT every month whether you receive it or not.”
US re-vets visas issued under Biden era
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is re-examining cases of individuals who were granted immigration benefits under former US President Joe Biden.
According to the agency, migrants should be on the lookout in the wake of this initiative.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.