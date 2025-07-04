Rafik Mahama, the special aide to Ghanaian businessman Ibrhaim Mahama, drove Suzzy Pinamang and her brother home upon their return from the UK

IN a touching video, Ibrahim Mahama, through Rafik Mahama, presented a brown envelope containing GH¢50k to Suzzy and her family for her upkeep



Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers & Planners, a major mining and construction company in West Africa, has presented Suzzy Pinamang, a student of Adventist SHS, with GH¢50,000.

Ibrahim Mahama gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Ibrhaim Mahama gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k

The donation was made by Ibrahim Mahama's special aide, Rafik Mahama, on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the residence of Suzzy, located in Kumasi.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's generosity

nhaa.kiss said:

"Every misfortune is a blessing indeed 😢🙌God bless you sir."

david_fiadzoe said:

"NDC has just secured votes from a household."

fauziamahama1 said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless him such a kind man."

efyakwartema said:

"I’m tearing up right now but God bless Ibrahim Mahama for everything that he did for the girl awww 👏."

akosuaagyeiwaadartey said:

"May God bless him continually 🙌."

Ibrahim Mahama flies Suzzy Pinamang to the UK. Image Credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71 and @ghhyper1

