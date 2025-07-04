Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ibrahim Mahama Gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k Upon Returning to Ghana After Surgery in the UK
Ibrahim Mahama Gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k Upon Returning to Ghana After Surgery in the UK

by  Geraldine Amoah
1 min read
  • Rafik Mahama, the special aide to Ghanaian businessman Ibrhaim Mahama, drove Suzzy Pinamang and her brother home upon their return from the UK
  • IN a touching video, Ibrahim Mahama, through Rafik Mahama, presented a brown envelope containing GH¢50k to Suzzy and her family for her upkeep

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers & Planners, a major mining and construction company in West Africa, has presented Suzzy Pinamang, a student of Adventist SHS, with GH¢50,000.

Ibrhaim Mahama gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k

The donation was made by Ibrahim Mahama's special aide, Rafik Mahama, on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the residence of Suzzy, located in Kumasi.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's generosity

nhaa.kiss said:

"Every misfortune is a blessing indeed 😢🙌God bless you sir."

david_fiadzoe said:

"NDC has just secured votes from a household."

fauziamahama1 said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless him such a kind man."

efyakwartema said:

"I’m tearing up right now but God bless Ibrahim Mahama for everything that he did for the girl awww 👏."

akosuaagyeiwaadartey said:

"May God bless him continually 🙌."

