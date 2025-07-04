Ibrahim Mahama Gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k Upon Returning to Ghana After Surgery in the UK
- Rafik Mahama, the special aide to Ghanaian businessman Ibrhaim Mahama, drove Suzzy Pinamang and her brother home upon their return from the UK
- IN a touching video, Ibrahim Mahama, through Rafik Mahama, presented a brown envelope containing GH¢50k to Suzzy and her family for her upkeep
Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers & Planners, a major mining and construction company in West Africa, has presented Suzzy Pinamang, a student of Adventist SHS, with GH¢50,000.
Ibrhaim Mahama gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k
The donation was made by Ibrahim Mahama's special aide, Rafik Mahama, on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the residence of Suzzy, located in Kumasi.
Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's generosity
