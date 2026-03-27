Vera Asare was sentenced to 12 years in prison for an acid attack on her boyfriend, Daniel Omane

Court records outlined a tumultuous relationship filled with misunderstandings and jealousy which led to violence

Despite medical efforts, Omane tragically passed away, leaving behind a young child he had with his killer

The High Court in Koforidua has sentenced 25-year-old Vera Asare to 12 years in prison for an acid attack that led to the death of her boyfriend, Daniel Omane.

GHOne reported her sentence on March 27.

The High Court in Koforidua sentences 25-year-old Vera Asare to 12 years in prison after an attack that led to boyfriend's death. Credit: Eastern TV GH

Source: Facebook

Her sentencing follows an earlier directive by the court for a pregnancy test to be conducted to determine her medical status before the next line of action is taken.

Asare pleaded guilty to the man slaughter of her boyfriend, Omane, a mobile phone dealer popularly known as Anelka.

She was convicted of attacking Omane with acid on November 29, 2024, in Koforidua.

Prosecutors revealed that the couple's relationship had been plagued by "frequent misunderstandings and allegations of infidelity," with Vera frequently threatening women she suspected of flirting with Omane.

The court heard that the violence peaked while Omane was asleep in his room one day.

The victim's screams alerted his landlord, who rushed him to the Adweso Clinic. From there, he was moved to the Eastern Regional Hospital and finally to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for specialised treatment.

Despite months of intensive medical care, Omane succumbed to his injuries in July 2025.

He has since been buried, leaving behind a three-year-old child shared with Asare.

Source: YEN.com.gh