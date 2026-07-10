Kwadwo Safo Akofena, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, led his congregation to participate in the national general cleaning exercise

Addressing the members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana after cleaning, Safo Akofena called for unity and responsibility in keeping Ghana clean

The congregants who were present cheered Safo Akofena and praised his effort to continue his father's legacy of good works

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, the son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, mobilised members of the Kantanka family and the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana to join in the National General Cleaning exercise.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena was seen clearing refuse near the Tesano Police Station in the Greater Accra Region.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena and members of Kristo Asafo Mission partake in the National General Cleaning Exercise. Photo credit: @askghmedia & @kwadwosafo_Jnr

Source: Twitter

The leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission wore red shorts and a sleeveless shirt paired with a black long-sleeved shirt.

He wore a black pair of sneakers and a hat. He covered his face partially with a nose mask and worked just like everyone who was present.

In a Facebook video, Kwadwo Safo Akofena was seen using a shovel to collect rubbish into a wheelbarrow.

After collecting the refuse, Kwadwo Safo Akofena pushed the wheelbarrow to an assigned place so he could empty it.

Afterwards, he addressed the congregants who were present.

"As a church, we have always joined the country in developmental activities. So, if the President has set this day aside for national cleaning, we as a church would take part."

"Let us all unite in doing the right things to prevent such floods. Don't litter and don't build in waterways or on lands that do not belong to you. I plead that everyone abides by the laws of the country so we can prove to Ghanaians and our church that we have something great in our church," he added.

Kwadwo Sado Akofena said as a congregation, they will only continue with the good works their founder, the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, did while on earth.

"Papa did only good things while he was on earth and we, his congregants, will continue the good works for the benefit of subsequent generations."

President Mahama announced a two-day national clean-up exercise to ensure that Ghanaians clean the country as the rains come.

This is to reduce or prevent flooding and any related diseases.

Watch the X video below:

Safo Akofena's cleaning stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@TBI_O1 said:

"This family sold us drama, and we bought it clean 😂😂."

@Naaameen wrote:

"Bros left Taifa & Kwabenya to go clean Tesano wow."

@Madeit_bm3 said:

"His Father was never wrong 🙌🏾."

@biggest_kwame wrote:

"Kantanka part 2 and 3."

@BigKerryBills said:

"See as next of kin dey smile😂."

@AutoGigx wrote:

"This is a good start from him."

@GodwinBorngrea7 said:

"A sign of a good leader 👏."

@Mansion360 wrote:

"This is a good move."

@nkojo2000 said:

"Settings nkoaaa."

@kwesi_boujee wrote:

"He go take ein pops legacy mop floor p33."

Kwadwo Safo Akofena shares a cryptic post after reportedly being named his father's successor ahead of Sarah Adwoa Safo in his will. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Safo Akofena subtly jabs sister after will reading

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Akofena subtly jabbed his sister Adwoa Safo after their father's will was read on Monday, July 6, 2026.

He shared a cryptic photo of his late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo blessing him at a public event a few years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh