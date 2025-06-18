Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was recently spotted in a solemn engagement with the deities linked to his throne

This comes after his rival, Nii Adama Latse II, ramped up efforts to disprove his legitimacy as the occupant of the Ga Mashie throne

The video of the ruling paramount chief sternly affirming his right to the throne has garnered traction online

The Office of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has beseeched the deities of Ga Mashie to settle the fiery rivalry between him and Nii Adama Latse II, who claims to be the rightful occupant of the Ga Mantse stool.

Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II entrusts his rivalry with Nii Adama Latse II to the Ga Mashie deities after emotional libation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru was seen in red cloth flanked by a swarm of his supporters pouring libation.

The paramount chief spoke angrily about the long-standing rivalry and plot to nullify his rulership as Ga Mantse.

During the solemn spiritual session, the Ga Mantse, who has been accused of not being a true native of the land, reaffirmed his roots and threw a challenge to his rival.

"When we were spilling blood to build this state, where were they? Today, they're claiming to be the rightful rulers. Who are they? I fear no one, because I know where I'm coming from. They better step back! Today, we have built up this state.There's nothing any person can do to remove me. Not NDC, not NPP, nobody!

The Ga Mantse completed the libation with some incantations and insults. The royal leader appeared peeved and frustrated during the spiritual exercise.

The libation comes after Nii Adama Latse II and his legal team announced a Kumasi court ruling that ordered the National House of Chiefs to re-enter Nii King Adama Latse II's name in the register as Ga Mantse within 14 days.

"He's not dead, he's not abdicated his stool, and no order has removed him as the Ga Mantse. So he remains the Ga Mantse," Nii Adama's lawyers established.

King Teiko Tsuru II's office has described his rival's claims as “false, misleading, and legally unfounded.”

“The courts have no jurisdiction to determine causes or matters affecting chieftaincy. It is legally inaccurate to claim that the Court of Appeal has declared Nii Adama Latse II as Ga Mantse," portions of the King Teiko Tsuru's statement read.

Statement from Nii Teiko Tsuru II

Meanwhile, some Ga royal leaders have called for peace amidst ongoing tensions surrounding the Ga Mantse.

According to Naa Lamiley Ajaaku Dromo II, a divisional queenmother from Lantei Djan We, the current situation will not affect the upcoming Homowo celebration.

