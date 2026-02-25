The baby who was stolen at the Mamprobi Polyclinic and later rescued has been discharged from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to settle the bills and witness the discharge of the baby who was stolen from the Mamprobi Polyclinic.

After he was rescued and reunited with his mother, the baby was taken to the Child Health Department at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

On February 17, 2026, news broke that a baby had been stolen from the Mamprobi Polyclinic by a woman posing as a nurse. The mother delivered on February 14, 2026, via c-section and was reportedly recuperating when the incident occurred.

The suspect's sister informed the police when she saw her with a baby, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Latifa Salifu.

The baby had been under medical observation since the incident. The child recovered and was discharged in good health.

During her visit, the Minister expressed profound appreciation to the medical team for their dedication and quality care.

She confirmed that the government, acting on the directive of John Dramani Mahama, had settled the baby’s medical bills at Korle-Bu and Mamprobi Polyclinic to ease the financial burden on the family.

According to the Minister, the mother also received psychological support and is responding well. Both mother and child are expected to return for periodic medical reviews to ensure the baby’s continued well-being.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, later went to the Ghana Police Service at the Dansoman Police Station to engage officers handling the case.

She was grateful to the police for their quick and coordinated response when the theft was reported. She also received a briefing on the progress of investigations and ongoing court processes.

The accused person was put before the court on Friday, February 20, 2026. Latifa Salifu was remanded so that she could help with investigations.

The Minister also engaged the accused person and a close relative, underscoring the need for due process while reaffirming the government’s firm commitment to justice and child protection.

