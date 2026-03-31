An electric vehicle dealer said the electric Pragya does not need fuel or engine oil, making it cheaper to run daily.

He explained that one full charge costs around GH¢7 and can last for about six hours of use.

According to him, the enclosed doors also make it safer for both children and adults compared to the regular tricycle.

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A Ghanaian electric vehicle dealer has sparked conversations online after opening up about a modern version of the popular Pragya tricycle, this time fully electric.

Electric Pragya enters the conversation as a Ghanaian man shares key benefits. Image credit: On the move with Steve

Source: TikTok

Speaking in an interview with TikTok street interviewer Steve, known for his On The Move With Steve series, the dealer shared details about the new tricycle and why he believes it could become useful in Ghana despite public hesitation.

According to him, the electric tricycle was imported directly from China as part of efforts to introduce a cleaner and more cost-effective means of transport into the system.

He explained that, unlike the regular Pragya and other mechanical tricycles many people are used to, this version does not require fuel or engine oil.

“This tricycle is electric. It does not require fuel or oil. Just charge and go.”

He said while speaking about the vehicle.

The dealer admitted that getting people to fully accept it may take some time since the regular petrol-powered versions are already common and familiar on Ghanaian roads.

However, he believes that with proper awareness and visibility, more people will gradually appreciate its benefits.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He disclosed that the electric Pragya is currently priced at GH¢60,000.

Touching on safety, the dealer confidently rated the tricycle highly, stressing that it is more secure than the usual open-sided versions commonly used for commercial transport.

He explained that the enclosed structure and side doors make it safer for passengers, especially children, who are often more vulnerable in ordinary tricycles.

Watch the TikTok video below:

“With the safety measures, I will give this one 100% because the doors are enclosed,” he said. “The normal Pragya can be dangerous because passengers can easily fall, but with this one, kids and even adults should be very safe.”

Price per charge of the electric tricycle

He also highlighted its running cost as one of its biggest advantages.

According to him, one full charge costs roughly GH₵7, and even if the vehicle is charged twice a day, the cost may remain around GH₵4 to GH₵20 daily, which could help users save more money over time.

He added that one full charge can last for about six hours, and it also comes with a reserve motor system that can be switched on when the battery runs low.

For many Ghanaians, the idea may still feel new, but the electric Pragya is already opening fresh conversations about the future of transport.

Ghanaian man takes a closer look at Kantanka Aboboyaa and explains why it stands above the rest. Image credit: Screech Vibes, Government News, Kwadwo Safo.

Source: TikTok

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

Source: YEN.com.gh