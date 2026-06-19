The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast thunderstorms across the country on June 19, 2026

Rain is expected over most regions, starting with misty conditions in coastal and mountainous areas

Thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoon and evening, with generally cloudy weather elsewhere

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast likely thunderstorms later on June 19, 2026.

The agency in its weather update said rain was expected over most parts of the country later in the day.

Most of Ghana is expected to receive rainfall on June 19, 2026. Credit: AMOS GUMULIRA

Source: Getty Images

In its update on X, the meteorological agency said the day would start with patches of mist over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous regions, amidst pockets of slight to moderate rain along the coast.

Later in the afternoon and into the evening, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected over most parts of the country, while mostly cloudy conditions prevail elsewhere.

Heading into June 19, the weather saw most areas within southern Ghana experience mostly cloudy conditions with some thunderstorms or rain over parts of the coast and its inland areas.

However, there were partly cloudy conditions over northern Ghana throughout the forecast period. Mist or fog patches are expected to develop over the mountainous and forested regions.

In the afternoon of June 18, there was a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover over most areas within the country.

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities affected areas along the coast, middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

AMA shares new list of flood-prone areas

Amid increased incidents of flooding, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly shared a new list of flood-prone areas as the capital region continues to deal with flooding.

It shared the list of flood-prone areas on Facebook, along with safe havens from the flooding in these areas.

The National Disaster Management Organisation has previously shared flood-prone areas in other parts of the capital.

In a series of warnings shared on Facebook over the past year, the organisation previously singled out Ledzokuku, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Korle Klottey Municipality as some of the flood-prone districts.

‎Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include: ‎ ‎

De-Youngsters Storm Drain

Downside Area

Berlin Bridge

441 Abaatamia

Nafiu

Aggrey Memorial School

Kanda Cluster of Schools

Nima Roundabout

Kanda Overpass

In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:

Odawna Sahara

Osu Doku North

Osu Doku South

Osu Kinkawe

Osu Alata

Asylum Down

Adabraka North

Adabraka Official Town

Osu Ringway

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly put out a new list of flood-prone areas amid recent flooding across areas of Ghana. Credit: Lucas Mukasa

Source: Getty Images

In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:

Teshie Estate

Teshie Tafo

Dkesekor-Demo

⁠Greda Estate

Rasta - Behind ICGC Church

Agbelezaa Drain

Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:

Commandos

The stretch along the main drain

Burukutu Drain

Saabulu Park

Downside

KNUST floods during recent rains

YEN.com.gh also reported on heavy flooding on major roads within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.

This disrupted movement and academic activities on June 12, with the flooding reportedly caused by the River Wiwi overflowing its banks.

The situation left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture halls after heavy rain overwhelmed the drainage systems.

Source: YEN.com.gh