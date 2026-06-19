Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas To Face Thunderstorms Today, June 19
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast thunderstorms across the country on June 19, 2026
- Rain is expected over most regions, starting with misty conditions in coastal and mountainous areas
- Thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoon and evening, with generally cloudy weather elsewhere
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast likely thunderstorms later on June 19, 2026.
The agency in its weather update said rain was expected over most parts of the country later in the day.
In its update on X, the meteorological agency said the day would start with patches of mist over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous regions, amidst pockets of slight to moderate rain along the coast.
Later in the afternoon and into the evening, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected over most parts of the country, while mostly cloudy conditions prevail elsewhere.
Heading into June 19, the weather saw most areas within southern Ghana experience mostly cloudy conditions with some thunderstorms or rain over parts of the coast and its inland areas.
However, there were partly cloudy conditions over northern Ghana throughout the forecast period. Mist or fog patches are expected to develop over the mountainous and forested regions.
In the afternoon of June 18, there was a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover over most areas within the country.
Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities affected areas along the coast, middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening.
AMA shares new list of flood-prone areas
Amid increased incidents of flooding, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly shared a new list of flood-prone areas as the capital region continues to deal with flooding.
It shared the list of flood-prone areas on Facebook, along with safe havens from the flooding in these areas.
The National Disaster Management Organisation has previously shared flood-prone areas in other parts of the capital.
In a series of warnings shared on Facebook over the past year, the organisation previously singled out Ledzokuku, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Korle Klottey Municipality as some of the flood-prone districts.
Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include:
- De-Youngsters Storm Drain
- Downside Area
- Berlin Bridge
- 441 Abaatamia
- Nafiu
- Aggrey Memorial School
- Kanda Cluster of Schools
- Nima Roundabout
- Kanda Overpass
In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:
- Odawna Sahara
- Osu Doku North
- Osu Doku South
- Osu Kinkawe
- Osu Alata
- Asylum Down
- Adabraka North
- Adabraka Official Town
- Osu Ringway
In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:
- Teshie Estate
- Teshie Tafo
- Dkesekor-Demo
- Greda Estate
- Rasta - Behind ICGC Church
- Agbelezaa Drain
Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:
- Commandos
- The stretch along the main drain
- Burukutu Drain
- Saabulu Park
- Downside
KNUST floods during recent rains
YEN.com.gh also reported on heavy flooding on major roads within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.
This disrupted movement and academic activities on June 12, with the flooding reportedly caused by the River Wiwi overflowing its banks.
The situation left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture halls after heavy rain overwhelmed the drainage systems.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.