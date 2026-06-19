Ghana is home to 14 highly venomous snake species that pose serious health risks

Snake bites can lead to severe medical emergencies and permanent disabilities if untreated

The African Snakebite Institute has a list of eight identified snakes in Ghana that are considered highly venomous

Ghana is home to several snake species, with about 20 of them deemed poisonous.

The African Snakebite Institute has on file eight species of snakes considered highly venomous.

Fourteen species of snakes in Ghana are considered highly venomous. Credit: TONY KARUMBA

Source: Getty Images

This means a bite from such a snake could leave some people, mainly children, with less than an hour to live if the bite remains untreated.

In general, around 14 species of snakes in Ghana are considered highly venomous. About twelve are venomous but not deadly. The majority of snakes encountered are either mildly venomous or harmless to humans.

According to WHO, an estimated 5.4 million people worldwide are bitten by snakes yearly, with 1.8 to 2.7 million cases of envenomings.

Around 81,410 to 137,880 people die each year because of snake bites. The bites also cause three times as many amputations and other permanent disabilities.

Bites by venomous snakes can cause paralysis that may prevent breathing, bleeding disorders that can lead to a fatal haemorrhage, irreversible kidney failure and tissue damage that can cause permanent disability and limb amputation.

The African Snakebite Institute has four danger categories ranging from highly venomous and potentially fatal to completely harmless.

Eight species fall into the most dangerous category, with these bites the most likely to cause death.

List of highly venomous snakes in Ghana

The highly venomous snakes are the ones that require anti-venom after a bite.

Per the African Snakebite Institute, these eight snakes are:

Western Green Mamba Black-necked Spitting Cobra Puff Adder Carpet Viper Rhino Horned Viper Forest Cobra Forest Vine Snake Western Gaboon Adder

List of highly venomous snakes in Ghana

Source: UGC

Snakebite first aid

According to the Cleveland Clinic, snakebites should be treated as a medical emergency.

After calling for emergency help, one should:

Stay calm and inform people who are nearby that there’s a snake and it bit you.

Sit or lie down in a safe area away from the snake.

Remove any jewelry or accessories you’re wearing.

Use soap and water to gently wash the bite area.

Cover the bite wound with a clean, dry wound dressing or bandage.

Make a note of any swelling or changes to your skin surrounding the bite, along with the time when changes occurred.

When emergency services arrive, they’ll administer antivenom quickly to reduce the effects of snake venom.

Sometimes, a snakebite can cause people to panic. Even so, there are certain things one should avoid doing immediately after the bite, like cutting the wound or using ice on it

Nigerian singer Nanyah passes away after snakebite

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer Ifunanya, popularly known as Nanyah_music, died from a snakebite in February. She was bitten by the snake at home.

Reports indicated that the hospital she was taken to did not have the antivenom to administer.

Source: YEN.com.gh