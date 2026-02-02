A Nigerian singer, Agatha Tatyough, has paid an emotional tribute to late colleague Nanyah Music

According to Tatyough, the late singer was an extremely talented person who was full of life

Nanyah passed after a reported snake bite on January 31, 2026, sparking reactions on social media

Nigerian singer Agatha Tatyough has paid an emotional tribute to her late colleague, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

Agatha Tatyough eulogises her late colleague, Ifunanya Nwangene 'Nanyah', who passed away on January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a snake. Photo source: Agatha Tatyough, Ifunanya Nwangene

Tatyoung shared unknown details about Nanayah, following her passing on January 31, 2026.

Nanyah reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but medical professionals were unable to save her life.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested that the hospital she was taken to did not have an antivenom to administer.

The young singer had built a following on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where she was known for her powerful renditions of Catholic hymns and classical covers like Time to Say Goodbye.

Her performance of 'Champions League', the official anthem for UEFA's premier club football competition, recently went viral.

Reports also suggested that Nanyah had shared content and interacted with followers shortly before news of her death broke.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nanyah's friend eulogises her after snake bite

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Tatyough described the profound impact of Nanyah's death on her life, disclosing the close bond they shared as fellow musicians.

"Ifunanya Nwangene, even in death, I'm still learning from you. I can't stop thinking about you. My head wants to explode because of God. I couldn't sleep. Sleep vanished from my eyes, Ify," Tatyough wrote.

The singer recounted how Nanyah would engage with her music, revealing moments of their creative connection.

"When I did this song, she was like Agyyyyy I love this so much. You said the lyrics always touch you whenever you listen to it. Is this what you meant?" she wrote, reflecting on the tragic irony of their past conversations.

Tatyough also shared how Nanyah would gently correct her during performances:

"Who will now catch me when I make a mistake while singing and say with a tender voice, Aggggyy, I know what you did there, I catch you, and we both will laugh over it. This world is cruel, gosh."

In her tribute, Tatyough painted a portrait of Nanyah's personality and character traits that endeared her to those who knew her.

"Your death didn't only shatter me, it took away my joy and happiness too. You were always smiling. Full of life. Extremely talented. Apologies whenever she feels you're hurting. Always willing to share. Calm. Loving. Beautiful and peaceful," she wrote.

The grieving singer concluded with a poignant vow:

"I'll inherit all these from you my darling/love."

Gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene 'Nanyah' is reported to have to passed away after a snake bite on January 31, 2026. Photo source: Ifunanya Nwangene

